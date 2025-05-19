Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), a business of Cassava Technologies, is pleased to announce the successful deployment of a self-cooling rack by Gold Synergy at its CPT1 facility in Cape Town. This installation represents a significant advancement in the evolution of high-density computing in Africa and supports Africa Data Centres’ commitment to sustainable, efficient infrastructure solutions.

The innovative self-cooling rack, commissioned in January 2025, is designed to meet the increasing demand for high-performance computing while minimising energy consumption. As the region experiences rising power and cooling challenges driven by artificial intelligence, big data, and enterprise workloads, self-contained cooling technologies like this offer a smart and scalable solution.

Gold Synergy brings a wealth of expertise in advanced cooling solutions. The deployment at CPT1 demonstrates the viability of self-cooling racks in African conditions, setting the stage for broader collaboration in supporting regional ESG objectives.

“Our collaboration with Gold Synergy introduces new efficiencies in high-density hosting,” said Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Africa Data Centres. “By integrating this cutting-edge cooling solution at CPT1, we are creating a model for how data centres in Africa can scale intelligently while remaining aligned with global sustainability targets. The success of this deployment positions both Africa Data Centres and Gold Synergy to expand CDU-based cooling technologies across the region, further supporting Africa’s growing need for next-generation infrastructure.”

“Our self-cooling rack solution is a game-changing approach for high-density computing environments,” said Fortune Utubor, Executive at Gold Synergy. “This deployment reflects our shared commitment to energy efficiency and operational excellence.”

South Africa remains a strategic digital hub for the continent. With its reliable infrastructure, favourable location, and increasing demand for cloud and AI services, the country plays a pivotal role in the digital transformation of Africa. As enterprises move mission-critical applications closer to home, infrastructure capable of supporting such workloads efficiently becomes essential.

The deployment not only increases the CPT1 facility’s hosting capacity without requiring major infrastructure modifications, but it also reinforces Africa Data Centres’ position as the continent’s leading carrier-neutral data centre provider. The new solution helps reduce reliance on traditional cooling systems and contributes to operational cost savings for both clients and facility operators.

