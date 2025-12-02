Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has entered into a strategic partnership with CSSi SA, a leading Cloud and VM Provider and distributor of data storage, servers, and data centre equipment.

Under the agreement, CSSi SA have structured an alliance to deploy racks and provide data sovereignty for South African customers, with up to three tiers of redundancy between three different data centre footprints. Located at Africa Data Centres’ facilities in Cape Town (CPT1) and Johannesburg (JHB1), and connected with 100GB links to CipherVault™ in Midrand. The availability of these racks will meet the growing local demand for redundant, reliable and next-generation data storage and colocation services.

“CSSi SA's expansion into our South African facilities underscores the critical need for secure, high-performance data storage solutions in an era of rapid digital transformation. As businesses across South Africa and the broader African market accelerate their digital strategies, the demand for scalable, compliant, and resilient infrastructure has never been higher,” said Adil El Youssefi, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Data Centres. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing these challenges, ensuring that enterprises have the reliability and security required to manage growing data volumes while navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

CSSi SA’s data centre – CipherVault™ in Midrand, Johannesburg, will connect to Africa Data Centres’ JHB1 facility. This integration will provide its clients with seamless connectivity and redundant solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring business continuity.

"The ability to leverage scalability, partner with the best Data Centre provider today in South Africa, and using economies of scale which allow us to reduce the cost of data centre operations for our customers was always the key reason for this partnership. Today being one of the largest disgtributors in Africa of Storage, SSD and Hard Drives, coupled with Server supply, allows our customers to save significant costs by being a single entity to offer tin to service, backed by 99.9% plus uptime guarantees. With over 15 years of operational experience from our own Data Cnetre, it made sense to partner with the best Africa can offer, and we honoured to have a partner such as ADC” said James Grcic, CEO of CSSi SA "Today this means, clients have more flexibility, can scale on demand, and SMB’s and resellers can migrate into Data Centres’ with costs as much as 65-70% less then what they could of envisaged, with access to world-class infrastructure, as we move into offering AI and GPU solutions as another first in SA

Through this partnership, CSSi SA strengthens its ability to deliver high-performance, scalable solutions and significantly reduces the barriers to entry for both small and corporate clients in this market. “We see this partnership as unique, due to the growing demand for new hardware technology, with an insatiable demand for Data Sovereignty, uptime guarantees, and being able to offer world-class data centre facilities with the lowest latency, nationwide network and providing it right here in SA for South Africa,” concluded Adil.

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres owns and operates Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Bringing international experts to the pan-African market, Africa Data Centres is a trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across Africa. Strategically located in South, East and West Africa, our world-class data centre facilities provide a home for all business-critical data for Africa’s small, medium and large enterprises and global hyper-scale customers. https://www.AfricaDataCentres.com/