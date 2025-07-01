A coalition of governments, international development partners and private sector groups including the UN Capital Development Fund, UN Economic Commission for Africa, African Union Commission, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Norway Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Norad, Switzerland SECO and Convergence Blended Finance, are announcing the development of an Action Plan to increase mobilize private sector capital at scale in developing countries.

The Action Plan, announced at the Fourth Financing for Development Conference (FFD4) in Seville, Spain, seeks to tackle poverty, economic growth and climate risks by deploying public sector resources through blended finance to mobilize private investment in underserved markets, which, over the last decade, has remained weak even as global wealth has ballooned. The Action Plan will include a dedicated Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Africa-focused track to advance context-specific blended finance approaches and support scalable investment opportunities in key sectors.

FFD4 is a once-in-a-decade gathering of development partners seeking to build a renewed global financing framework to urgently unlock greater volumes of capital to close the financing gap of developing countries. Government-sourced Official Development Assistance (ODA) declined last year by over 7% compared with 2023, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), one of the co-proposers of the Action Plan.

“The world has the resources - the money we need – to eradicate poverty and ensure every person can live a life free from poverty. Much of those resources lie with the private sector in the world’s most developed nations and they will likely remain there until the real and perceived risks that act as a barrier to investment in underserved markets are tackled head-on,” said Pradeep Kurukulasuriya, Executive Secretary of the UN Capital Development Fund, which provides catalytic and blended finance solutions for underserved markets.

“Blended finance models that are tailored to country needs have the potential to de-risk markets, plug the international development finance gap and transform the lives of hundreds of millions of people living in the world’s underserved markets and Least Developed Countries,” Mr Kurukulasuriya added.

“Bridging Africa’s investment gap demands bold, coordinated action. This Action Plan marks a turning point, a practical blueprint to shift global capital toward sustainable development in countries that need it most. The UN Economic Commission for Africa is committed to ensuring that Africa is not only part of the conversation, but central to the solution” added Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa.

“As traditional streams of overseas development assistance dry up, more people than ever are talking about the promise of blended finance,” shared Joan Larrea, Chief Executive Office of Convergence. “At FFD4, with this joint proposal, we have made a significant step towards making that promise a reality.”

“Norway is proud to collaborate with this global coalition on developing the Action Plan to mobilize private investment for sustainable development. Addressing the financing gaps in Least Developed Countries and underserved markets is critical to tackling poverty, hunger, and climate challenges. By leveraging blended finance and fostering innovative partnerships, we aim to contribute to transformative change and create a foundation for equitable and inclusive growth,” said Åsmund Aukrust, Norway’s Minister of Development.

"Mobilization of private capital for financing sustainable development is an integral part of Finland’s foreign and development policy”, says Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development. “Financing for Development Conference will increase the clarity and formality of private capital mobilization as part of the financing sustainable development for the next decade. We believe that developing a common action plan and standardizing the proven blended finance models will help us scale up private capital mobilization to deliver on the commitments agreed here in Seville.”

While global assets have doubled to $482 trillion over the last decade, private sector investment to and within low- and middle-income countries has remained stubbornly weak. Only 5% of those global assets are invested in developing countries, excluding China, according to the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system. Of that 5%, only a tiny proportion reaches the most underserved markets and the world’s 44 Least Developed Countries, which are collectively home to some 880 million people.

The world stands at a crossroads for financing sustainable development with an estimated annual financing gap of $4 trillion - up from $2.5 trillion pre-pandemic. The OECD reports that all “official development finance” activity mobilized an average of $57 billion in private investment annually over the last five years – just 1% of the $6-7 trillion needed each year if the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are to be met.

At the same time, domestic financial resources in developing countries are insufficient and cross-border private investment flows from developed to developing countries has been low over the past decade.

Blended finance has the potential to transform private investment flows and positively contribute to the FfD4 Outcome Document mobilization objectives and to the SDGs.

Signatories of the Joint Initiative have committed to develop an “effective, efficient, fair and practical action plan” through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026 to identify how to use a blend of public sector and philanthropic resources to mobilize and crowd-in larger amounts of private sector finance for development results at scale.

The Action Plan will describe practical measures to mobilize private investment using standardized and replicable blended finance models tailored to country contexts, with an emphasis on alignment with national priorities and global development goals with the following measurable results:

At least 16 OECD DAC countries will agree to or endorse the Action Plan by March 31, 2026.

At least 27 African countries and 27 non-African developing countries will also endorse the Action Plan by the same date.

At least 16 developed and 54 developing countries will commit to implementing the plan starting June 30, 2026.

The Action Plan is one of a series being submitted to conference organisers that seek to turn the objectives outlined in the FFD4 outcome document into a pathway for action.