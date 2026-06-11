The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) (www.AfricaCDC.org) has called on all African Union Member States to urgently review, strengthen and implement enhanced exit screening and public health measures at international airports, seaports and major ground crossings as part of the continental response to the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak.

In a letter to Ministers of Health, Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya urged countries to take coordinated, evidence-based action to reduce the risk of cross-border transmission while preserving safe movement, trade, humanitarian operations and economic activity.

Africa CDC’s message is clear: Ebola must be stopped at its source through science, surveillance, transparency and coordinated action. Strong public health measures at points of entry and exit provide a practical, visible and verifiable way to reduce risk and maintain international confidence.

Exit screening is a public health measure designed to strengthen early detection, support safe travel and build confidence among communities, travellers and partners. It is not a call to restrict travel or trade.

Africa CDC is encouraging Member States to strengthen non-invasive screening for travellers, ensure trained personnel are available at points of entry, reinforce referral protocols for travellers presenting symptoms compatible with Ebola or other priority infectious diseases, strengthen risk communication for travellers and transport operators, and ensure timely reporting through established national and continental channels.

Member States are also encouraged to enhance coordination between Ministries of Health, Civil Aviation Authorities, Immigration Services, Port Authorities, Security Services and other relevant sectors involved in border health management.

“Protecting public health and preserving safe movement must go together,” said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. “Exit screening gives countries a practical, visible and science-based tool to reduce risk, reassure communities and partners, and avoid unnecessary disruption to travel, trade and response operations. Africa is implementing the measures needed to contain the outbreak and make broad travel restrictions unnecessary.”

Africa CDC has also issued interim guidance to support Member States in strengthening enhanced surveillance at points of entry. The guidance outlines measures including health declarations, non-invasive temperature screening, trained screening teams, isolation and referral pathways, infection prevention and control, risk communication, timely reporting and cross-border coordination.

Following the recent visit of H.E. Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, to Ituri and Addis Ababa, Africa CDC acknowledges her leadership and engagement at this critical moment. Her visit reflects the solidarity, trust and partnership needed between Africa and Europe to contain the outbreak, protect communities and strengthen global health security.

Africa CDC, WHO and partners stand ready to provide technical guidance, operational support, training and coordination assistance to Member States requiring additional support to strengthen point-of-entry capacities.

The call comes ahead of the High-Level Meeting of African Heads of State and Partners, expected on 16 June 2026, to mobilise political leadership, solidarity and resources to accelerate containment of the outbreak and reinforce continental preparedness.

Africa CDC reiterates that coordinated public health action, timely information sharing and evidence-based measures remain essential to protecting lives, supporting affected countries and maintaining international confidence.

Media Contacts:

Saran Koly

Director of Communications and Public Information

Africa CDC

KolyS@africacdc.org

About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: www.AfricaCDC.org and follow Africa CDC on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4efll3t), X (https://apo-opa.co/3PTWIl5), Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4fELJpX), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4fEEDSu).