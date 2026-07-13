As of 9 July 2026, 112 health workers had been infected with Bundibugyo virus across DRC since the outbreak began, including 35 who died. The confirmed infection of a U.S. humanitarian worker supporting the response in Bunia adds urgency to the protection of everyone working to contain the outbreak.

Health workers, humanitarian personnel, community responders, laboratory teams, volunteers and operational staff are sustaining the response under intense pressure. Their work identifies cases, cares for patients, follows contacts and protects affected communities. Their safety is central to stopping transmission.

The relevant authorities and response team have launched an epidemiological investigation, contact identification and exposure risk assessments concerning the U.S. humanitarian worker. The circumstances of exposure remain under investigation.

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, said:

“We honour the 112 health workers infected in DRC since this outbreak began, including the 35 who lost their lives, and every responder serving affected communities. Their courage, expertise and commitment protect lives every day. Reliable protective equipment, strong infection prevention systems, continuous training, psychosocial support and safe working conditions are essential for every person delivering this response. We thank the governments and partners that have committed financial and operational support. Rapid disbursement of these commitments, together with additional resources, will strengthen protection for responders, expand essential operations and help teams stop every transmission chain.”

Governments and partners are providing vital financial and operational support, helping to strengthen surveillance, laboratory testing, case management, infection prevention and control, contact tracing and community engagement.

Rapid disbursement of outstanding commitments and further contributions are now required to close remaining gaps. Priority needs include personal protective equipment, infection prevention supplies, continuous training, mental health and psychosocial support, safe working conditions and the operational tools required to identify and interrupt transmission.

Through the Continental Incident Management Support Team, Africa CDC continues to support the governments of DRC and Uganda and coordinate with affected Member States and response partners.

All organisations operating in affected areas should strengthen occupational safety, report suspected exposures and symptoms rapidly, and provide continuous support to their personnel.

The patient’s confidentiality, dignity and medical privacy will be protected. The responsible authorities will provide further case-specific information in line with established public health protocols.​

Media contact:

​Bonney Tunya

Head of Media and Rapid Response

TunyaB@africacdc.org

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About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: http://www.AfricaCDC.org