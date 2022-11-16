On the back of recently concluded inaugural African Caribbean Trade&Investment Forum (ACTIF2022) whose theme was ‘One People One Destiny. Uniting and Reimagining Our Future’, the Afreximbank visited St. Kitts&Nevis as a means of further accelerating impactful investment in the Caribbean.

In Basseterre, positive meetings were held with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and his Cabinet members on how best accelerate private sector investment, sustainable tourism, renewable energy , robust financial services and how to meaningfully seek improvement in agricultural productivity in the island country.

The Honorable Prime Minister of St Christopher and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew also decorated Afreximbank Global Head of Client Relations Mr Rene Awambeng as Honorary Citizen (Kittitian) in a ceremony attended by all Cabinet members - Deputy Prime Minister, Attorney General, Minister of Finance, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Minister of Tourism, Minister of Gender, Social Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador, Adviser to the Prime Minister.

As part of the visit, Mr Awambeng and his team, held meetings with the Board of Directors and Executive Management of Bank of Nevis International Limited (BONI) and announced it would enter into a strategic relationship with BONI as a Trade Finance Intermediary as a means of underpinning and supporting Afreximbank’s regional footprint in St. Kitts&Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean.

Mr Awambeng said:

“Fostering and supporting African Caribbean trade, financial services and financing to provide regional FDI in key sectors of the economy is what Afreximbank does best. Recent technological advancements have created the opportunity for both Africa and the Caribbean to adopt leapfrog technologies that will accelerate the pace of economic development. We are delighted to be working with BONI to achieve these goals in St Kitts&Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean.”

Mrs Ajayi, Director BONI and VP Banking BONI, Sonia Bowen-Tuckett echoed similar sentiments when they said:

“BONI is excited by the prospects of the strategic partnership with Afreximbank as this will foster increased trade, increased jobs and opportunities for young people and better financing outcomes which will enable meaningful sustainable investment in St Kitts&Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean.”

About Bank of Nevis International Limited (BONI):

Acting as a financial gateway to the rest of the world, BONI is truly global in its approach to connecting clients with international financial centres and markets. Representing the Caribbean at the top table of banking and financial services, BONI is ideally suited to help clients achieve their global ambitions, safeguard their futures, and meet their exacting needs as an independent financial centre.

BONI has a strong repeat client base which has been a result of the team’s inclusive and diverse approach at every level to win for its clients.

BONI was incorporated under the Nevis Companies Ordinance, Cap 7.06 of the laws of St. Christopher and Nevis, on April 29th, 1998. BONI is regulated by the 2014 Nevis International Banking Ordinance (NIBO) and is registered with the US Treasury Department as a Foreign Financial Institution (FFI) for FATCA reporting purposes.