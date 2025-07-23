At the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), held as part of the Bank’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abuja, Nigeria, from 25 to 28 June 2025, shareholders approved a series of key resolutions aimed at strengthening the Bank’s strategic direction, financial resilience, and governance.

Among the most significant outcomes was the appointment of Dr. George Elombi as the fourth President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Professor Benedict Oramah, who will step down later this year after nearly a decade of transformative leadership.

Shareholders also approved the expansion of the Bank’s Concessional Finance Window, increasing its capital allocation from USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion, and raising the direct shareholder contribution from USD 200 million to USD 700 million. This substantial expansion reflects the growing demand for accessible development finance across Africa and the Caribbean, and strengthens Afreximbank’s capacity to support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

In addition, shareholders reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank’s Member States to Afreximbank’s Preferred Creditor Status (PCS), as codified in the Bank’s Establishment Agreement, to which all Member States are signatories. This reaffirmation underscores continued support for the Afreximbank’s role as a trusted African Multilateral Financial Institution.

In what marked his final Shareholders’ Meeting, Professor Oramah welcomed the outcomes and expressed appreciation for the vision and leadership shown:

“It has been a great honour to serve as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank for the past decade. I commend our shareholders for the bold and strategic decisions taken, particularly the unwavering reaffirmation of their commitment to respect their obligations under the Afreximbank Establishment Agreement, through which the Bank enjoys Preferred Creditor Status across its member states. We also welcome their decision to increase the size of the Africa Trade Transformation Fund (ATTF), the Concessional Finance initiative launched at the 30th Annual Meetings of the Bank, from USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion. These decisions would collectively shape the future of this great institution and advance Africa’s prosperity.

“I am confident that the Bank is well placed to continue making a profound impact under the capable leadership of my able successor, Dr. George Elombi, and I extend my very best wishes to him.”

The shareholders also elected Mr. Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy as Chairman of the General Meeting for the period 2025/2026 and passed other statutory resolutions including adoption of the Bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 and appointment of auditors.

The shareholders in addition confirmed the re-election of Dr. Denny Hamachila Kalyalya (Zambia), Dr. John Panonesta Mangudya (Zimbabwe) and Mr. Victor Jérôme Nembelessini-Silué (Côte d’Ivoire) to the Bank’s Board of Directors. Independent Directors Mr. Anil Dua (United Kingdom) and Mr. Ronald Sibongiseni Ntuli (South Africa) were also re-elected. Newly elected Directors include Mrs. Leila Mokaddem (Tunisia), as a nominee of the African Development Bank.

The shareholders noted the challenges and negative reports disputing African Multilateral Financial Institutions and undermining the commitments that African states have made in the treaties establishing these institutions, including Afreximbank.

In a statement unanimously endorsed and adopted by the General Meeting, Mr. Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the General Meeting, affirmed the shareholders’ unwavering confidence in the Bank’s financial resilience and mandate to drive Africa’s trade-led growth.

Mr. Edun stated: “The shareholders affirm their respect for the 1993 treaty establishing Afreximbank, signed and ratified by African states, noting that it enshrined binding sovereign commitments and underpinned the preferred creditor status (PCS) of the Bank, shielding its loans from sovereign debt restructurings.

“Additionally, shareholders reaffirm the commitment of the Bank’s Member States to the Preferred Creditor Status (PCS) enshrined in the Bank’s Establishment Agreement to which all Member States are signatories and call for collective responsibility in safeguarding the integrity of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AMFIs).

“This meeting confirms shareholders’ full commitment to supporting the Bank’s mission, and call upon all stakeholders to engage constructively, reflecting the Bank’s robust legal protections and credit fundamentals.”

This collective statement by Afreximbank’s shareholders sends a strong signal to partners, rating agencies, and the broader financial community: the Bank remains a trusted and protected institution anchored by solid legal foundations and an unwavering mandate to drive Africa’s economic transformation through trade.

Nearly 6,000 delegates attended the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings, making it the Bank’s most highly attended Annual Meeting in its 32-year history. Attendees included 22 current and former African and Caribbean Heads of State or their representatives, as well as policymakers, academics, business leaders and high-profile dignitaries.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/4m5A4QT

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4okTTWD

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/453eZjq

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4o2Ph7d

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com