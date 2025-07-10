African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) launched the second edition of Foundations and Evolution of Structured Trade Finance, a landmark publication on a specialised field of trade finance shaped by decades of real-world application.

Authored by Professor Benedict O. Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank and a pivotal figure in the development of Structured Trade Finance (STF), the book provides a practical, step-by-step guide to structuring trade finance transactions. It delves into real-world case studies, explores risks and the theoretical foundations of STF, and broadens its scope beyond commodities to address a wide range of trade scenarios.

The updated edition introduces dedicated chapters on reserve-based lending, supply chain finance, and the use of emerging technologies in structured trade finance. These additions make the book particularly relevant in today's complex and increasingly risk-sensitive global regulatory environment.

Speaking at the book launch and signing event held during the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Abuja, Nigeria, Professor Oramah reflected on the significant progress made in trade finance since the early 1990s.

“When I joined Afreximbank in 1994 the world was still grappling with a severe sovereign debt crisis, and structured trade finance was just beginning to emerge as a tool for financing trade in challenging markets.

“As Afreximbank began operations in 1994, we embraced structured trade finance for its ability to mitigate risk. At its core, structured trade finance enables practitioners to be innovative, as its fundamental principle allows for the transfer of risks from parties who are less able to bear them to those who are more capable of absorbing shocks,” said Professor Oramah.

The first edition of the book highlighted trade finance structures that largely supported North-South trade—an approach that contributed to trade diversion, with businesses often favouring extra-African over intra-African trade due to more accessible financing.

Today, global trade dynamics have shifted dramatically. South-South trade now dominates, with Africa’s trade with other developing countries rising from approximately 23% of its total trade in 1995 to an estimated 68% in 2024. Over the same period, Africa’s trade with advanced economies has declined to less than 50%.

Structured Trade Finance has played a transformative role in reversing Africa’s trend of de-industrialisation. By extending beyond commodity-based structures, STF has supported the emergence of African manufacturing hubs, fostered regional and domestic value chains, and enabled the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. Afreximbank continues to build the continent’s economic future on this foundation of innovation and resilience.

The second edition of Foundations and Evolution of Structured Trade Finance is now available via Globe Law and Business (www.GlobeLawAndBusiness.com), Amazon, and major retailers including Blackwell’s, Waterstones, Wildy’s, Baker&Taylor, and Gardners.

