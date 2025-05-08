African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has signed a EUR 15 million Factoring line of credit agreement with Banque Postale du Congo (BPC) in Cairo. The facility will provide liquidity to BPC for factoring supplier invoices accepted by eligible buyers, as well as for engaging in cross-border factoring.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, explained that the dual-tranche factoring facility would support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Republic of Congo and enable BPC to expand its cross-border factoring activities.

She noted that the facility would significantly boost SME financing in Congo, where BPC is currently the only institution offering factoring. It is expected that the facility will be revolved severally over the next year, resulting in cumulative financing of up to EUR 60 million for SMEs.

Mrs. Awani highlighted that the transaction is part of a broader strategic partnership between Afreximbank and BPC aimed at promoting factoring in the Republic of Congo and across the Central Africa region. The partnership is also designed to improve access to finance for SMEs, which are vital contributors to job creation and economic growth as well as strengthen capacity building and legal and regulatory framework

“Factoring has been identified as a key instrument to facilitate the implementation of Afreximbank’s current strategy, Impact 2026 - Extending Frontiers, by providing financing to SMEs that may not meet the criteria for traditional bank lending,” said Mrs. Awani. “This facility will support SMEs and improve their competitiveness by enabling them to trade on open account terms, thereby expanding trade frontiers.”

Mr. Calixte Tabangoli, Chief Executive Officer of BPC, who signed on behalf of his organisation commented: “We are honoured to once again partner with Afreximbank through this expanded facility. Over the past two years, the Bank’s support has enabled us to provide vital working capital to more than 100 SMEs in Congo. This new EUR 15 million facility will further strengthen our ability to promote financial inclusion and economic development. We deeply appreciate the unwavering commitment of Mrs. Kanayo Awani and her team, whose leadership continues to demonstrate that factoring is a powerful instrument for SME growth across Africa.”

The facility builds on a strong and evolving partnership between Afreximbank and BPC, which began in 2018 with an initial EUR 5million facility. That support was subsequently increased to EUR 10million in 2022. Since then, BPC’s factoring volumes have grown from EUR 1.5 million in 2018 to EUR 30.5 million in 2024.

In addition to financing, the partnership has included key capacity-building and policy initiatives. Notably, Afreximbank supported the Republic of Congo’s adoption of a Model of Law on Factoring in 2021. The Bank has also provided technical assistance, including a week-long secondment of three BPC staff members to Afreximbank in June 2024, and has collaborated with BPC in promoting awareness and developing the factoring ecosystem across the region.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/434BByZ

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3GMB25u

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4d7RDfO

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3RTmBi8

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com