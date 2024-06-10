In a nod to its increasingly important contribution to Africa’s economic growth and development, Afreximbank (www.Afreximbank.com) has been recognised with a haul of 8 Awards at the EMEA Project Finance and EMEA Achievement Awards 2023 Charity dinners held in London on June 5&6 respectively.

Hosted by EMEA Finance magazine, the event honoured Afreximbank for its innovative and outstanding project finance achievements in both the Project Finance Awards and the Achievement Awards.

Under Project Finance Awards 2023, Afreximbank received the Best Oil and Gas Deal award for its NNPCL Project Gazelle US$3.3-billion five-year pre-export finance syndicated loan, and the Best Energy Infrastructure Deal award for the Cabinda Oil Refinery US$335 million ECA-Supported Tolling Structure loan.

In the same category, the Bank received recognition for the Best Engineering Deal for the Hassan Allam Construction Global Financing Facility, the Best Transport Deal for the Standard Gauge Railway Lots 3 and 4 in Tanzania, and the Best Transport Infrastructure Deal for the Great Horn Investments Oil Jetty and Depot Project in Djibouti.

During the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards Dinner, Afreximbank was honoured with the Best Syndicated Loan House in Africa award, the Best Financial Institution Syndicated Loan in EMEA award for its US$908-million and €557-million dual-currency loan, and the Best Supranational Islamic facility for the US$250mn ITFC-supported syndicated Murabaha facilities.

EMEA Finance Achievement Awards, now in its 16th edition, recognises the best deals and dealmakers in the African and Middle East regions’ capital markets. Winners are chosen by the EMEA Finance editorial team from nominations by parties, including banks, sponsors, legal and financial advisers, among others.

In her acceptance remarks on behalf of Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President Intra-African Trade and Export Development Bank, Afreximbank, Ms. Helen Brume, Director for Project&Asset Based Finance, Afreximbank commented: “We are honored to receive these awards that showcase the Bank’s commitment to fostering development and integration on the continent. At Afreximbank, we remain committed to fostering Africa’s industrialization and integration, and we are relentless in achieving this cause.” She added that, given the challenges in attracting the required capital to finance projects in the continent, the Bank is actively working with partner banks and sponsors to create innovative financing structures. This will ensure that the necessary funding is obtained and that focus projects are completed successfully.

Media Contact:

Mr Vincent Musumba

Manager, Communications and Events (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Tel: +20 2 24564100 /1/2/3

Mobile: +201030121123

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3VgcrJJ

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3xhkRII

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3yQKbpv

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/45gH2vb

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com



