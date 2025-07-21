The 32nd Annual Meetings of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), also known as AAM2025, witnessed a flurry of deal signings with four project preparation transactions signed between the Bank and various entities that are expected to unlock investments valued at about US$ 1.0 billion.

In an agreement signed by Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, for Afreximbank, and Mrs. Temwani Simwaka, CEO, for NBS Bank Plc (NBS), Malawi, the two institutions executed a Joint Project Preparation Facility Framework Agreement under which they will pool resources to provide early project preparatory financing to progress projects in Malawi from pre-feasibility stage to bankability in a timely manner.

As set out in the agreement, Afreximbank and NBS will support public and private sector investors by availing financing and technical support services to de-risk projects in priority sectors, including energy, transport and logistics, logistical platforms (such as special economic zones and industrial parks), manufacturing, agro-processing, hospitality and tourism, extractives, solid minerals, and services (such as ICT, healthcare, and creative economy). Embedded in the framework agreement is a capacity building programme that will empower NBS staff to undertake project preparation activities in the medium term.

Afreximbank and NBS expect to bring onstream investments of about US$ 300 million in Malawi in the near term.

In another transaction, Afreximbank signed a US$ 4.4-million Project Preparation Facility Agreement in favour of Med Aditus Pharmaceutical Kenya Limited. The facility will be deployed to finance the preparation of feasibility and bankability studies towards the development of a state-of-the-art fill and finish pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, with a production capacity of at least two billion tablets and capsules per annum, located in Kibos, Kisumu County, Kenya.

The project will improve access to quality, affordable life-saving medicines across the Great Lakes region, contributing to better health outcomes in a region that contends with heavy loads of infectious and other diseases. The project will also facilitate medical and manufacturing blockchain technology transfer to Africa, supporting the long-term growth and strengthening the wider region's health sector. The project preparation facility will bring onstream assets of about US$ 40 million.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, signed the agreement on behalf of Afreximbank while Dr. Dhiren Thakker, Founder and CEO of Med Aditus Pharma, signed for his company.

Afreximbank also signed a Heads of Terms agreement for a US$4.4-million project preparation facility in favour of Green Hybrid Power Private Limited. The facility will be deployed towards the preparation of bankability and feasibility studies and procurement of transaction advisors for a 1-Gigawatt (GW) hybrid floating solar photovoltaic power system on Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe.

The project, to be implemented in two phases, includes a pilot phase targeting a generation capacity of 500 MW to be sold wholly to the Intensive Energy Users Group, a consortium of blue-chip industrial and mining energy users in Zimbabwe, under a “take-or-pay” 20-year power purchase agreement with a cost-reflective tariff. The project is expected to supply affordable and reliable power that will support value-addition and beneficiation of Zimbabwe’s minerals, thereby boosting the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The project preparation facility will unlock an investment estimated at US$ 350 million.

Signing the agreement were Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, on behalf of Afreximbank, and Mr. Eddie Cross, Chairman, for Green Hybrid Power Private Limited.

Afreximbank, in addition, signed a Project Preparation Facility Heads of Terms Agreement of US$ 4.0 million in favour of Proton Energy Limited, a Nigerian independent power producer. The facility will be deployed towards financing the preparation of feasibility studies and procurement of transaction advisory services for the development of a grid-connected gas-fired power plant with a nameplate capacity of 500 MW in Sapele, Nigeria. The project will commence with an initial generation capacity of 150 MW.

The project will evacuate the electricity generated primarily to Eko Electricity Distribution Company under a 20-year power purchase agreement with a cost-reflective tariff.

The facility is expected to bring on stream assets estimated at US$ 300 million.

Signing the agreement were Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, on behalf of Afreximbank, and Mr. Oti Ikomi, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, for Proton Energy Limited.

AAM2025 took place from 25 to 28 June and attracted an estimated 8,000 participants, including presidents, prime ministers, ministers and business leaders, from across Africa, the Caribbean and beyond. It ended with the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders where Dr. George Elombi was appointed the next President of the Bank who succeeds Prof. Benedict Oramah whose tenure is ending after two five-year terms in the position.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/44Siid2

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/40t0h3A

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/44SigSs

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4lDQ0dk

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com