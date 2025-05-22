African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), in partnership with the Government of Grenada, is pleased to announce that the fourth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) will be held in St. George’s, Grenada, from 28 to 29 July 2025 under the theme: “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty.”

The ACTIF2025 is Afreximbank’s flagship initiative to drive commercial, economic and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean. ACTIF will build on the momentum of the previous three Forums and further promote trade and investment potential between the two regions.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) estimates that AfriCaribbean trade could reach USD$1.8 billion by 2028. This growth is possible due to the crucial role of public and private partners and channelling investment into multiple sectors, including minerals and metals, processed foods, and transportation. Connecting opportunity with capital and market information can positively impact the economies of Africa and the CARICOM region.

The Prime Minister of Grenada, H.E. Dickon Mitchell, said: “ACTIF is a clarion call for unity, enterprise and a reimagined global role for our people.

“United in spirit in the pursuit of economic prosperity and mutual respect — the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum brings our shared vision for African-Caribbean unity to life through economic transformation, trade expansion and investment cooperation.”

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “In today’s turbulent global economic environment, it is more urgent than ever for Africa and the Caribbean to strengthen their economic ties. Despite deep historical and cultural bonds, our regions continue to trade less than 1% of their exports with each other — a stark reminder of untapped potential. ACTIF was established to change that.

“Through strategic partnerships, enhanced logistics, and greater access to capital, we are laying the foundations for a resilient transatlantic economic corridor that can drive inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development on both sides. ACTIF2025 is not merely a forum for business — it is a platform for rewriting the future of Afri-Caribbean economic relations, grounded in solidarity, shared values, and a common vision of prosperity.”

He further noted that the groundbreaking of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Bridgetown, Barbados, on 27 March marked a significant milestone in the Bank’s long-term commitment to the region.

“The AATC will be a gateway for Africa-Caribbean trade and investment,” he said, “offering a home for African businesses in the Caribbean and opening doors for Caribbean entrepreneurs to Africa. I urge all ACTIF stakeholders to seize this moment to transform vision into action.”

ACTIF2025 is expected to welcome about a thousand delegates, including Heads of State, senior government officials, private sector leaders, development finance institutions, and Diaspora investors from across Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Stakeholders across public and private sectors, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), multilateral institutions, investors and entrepreneurs, are invited to register and attend so that they can explore trade, investment and networking opportunities, obtain information about doing business in the Caribbean and Africa and contribute to building a resilient and prosperous Africa-Caribbean trade corridor.

The Forum will spotlight key sectors such as agribusiness, energy, infrastructure development, logistics, creative industries, tourism, health, manufacturing, and financial services, promoting regional value chains and facilitating trade and investment to unlock these opportunities.

The 2024 edition of ACTIF, held under the auspices of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Honourable Philip Davis, was a resounding success. It resulted in over 15 deals and Memoranda of Understanding signed valued at over US$4 billion. ACTIF2025 in Grenada will build on this success to achieve greater commercial and economic linkages through deeper AfriCaribbean collaboration and actionable results.

Participants can look forward to business to business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings, policy dialogues, sector-focused panels, investment showcases, gain access to financing facilities, high-level panel discussions, exhibitions, business network session, and explore trade and investment opportunities.

To register and learn more, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/4kvEXlD

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4jb6h7L

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4jfONXE

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4dtuzIS

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4jaLUHB

About the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF):

The Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) is a premier platform aimed at fostering trade, investment, and cultural exchange between Africa and the Caribbean. Held in collaboration with regional bodies such as the Caribbean Community, The African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area, ACTIF has facilitated dialogue, partnerships, and actionable frameworks that have bolstered commercial and investment ties between the two regions.

Largely catalysed by the first-ever Heads of State and Government Summit of the Caribbean Community and Africa held on 7 September 2021, the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) is a key strategic initiative towards institutionalising the engagement between both regions’ private and public sectors to advance trade and investment relations.

The inaugural edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum was held in Bridgetown, Barbados, from 1 - 3 September 2022, the second edition was held in Georgetown, Guyana, from 30 – 31 October 2023, and the third edition was held jointly with the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 12 – 14 June 2024.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com