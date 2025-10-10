Affluenz Magazine, a leading luxury and business publication, unveils a landmark feature spotlighting 50 Women Transforming Real Estate Across Africa and the Middle East. This edition elevates the industry’s most influential female leaders, showcasing how they combine profitability with purpose to drive one of the world’s fastest-growing sectors. It is also part of the magazine’s wider initiative to secure developmental funding for real estate firms across the Middle East and Africa.

From Lagos to Dubai, Accra to Kuwait City, Nairobi to Cairo, these women are redefining how real estate is financed, developed, and consumed. They are setting global standards in sustainability, driving inclusive growth, and proving that women are not just participants in the industry but architects of its future.

In Nigeria, Saadiya Aliyu, Managing Director and CEO of Urban Shelter Limited, continues to expand one of West Africa’s most respected real estate portfolios. Alongside her, Ichechi Chinarhu Okonkwo, CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, and Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, co-founder and Group Managing Director of PWAN Group, are pioneering affordable housing solutions that bring homeownership within reach for thousands of families. Margaret Oki, Chief Executive Officer of Orwell Properties Management Limited, is emerging as a formidable force in property management, building a business model that aligns long-term asset value with tenant satisfaction. Sade Balogun, Founder and CEO of Amen Estate and Director of Redbricks Homes, is redefining luxury residential communities in Nigeria, while Dr. Ibukun Adebayo, Managing Director of Rock Realty, is spearheading innovative approaches to urban real estate investments.

In Ghana, Dr. Theresa Oppong-Beeko, CEO of Manet Group, has developed some of the country’s largest residential and commercial projects, while Hanna Atiase, CEO of E. Wells Realty and Consultancy, is bridging real estate investment with diaspora wealth creation.

In the Gulf, Muna Easa Al Gurg of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group and Amira Sajwani, CEO of PRYPCO, are expanding Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for innovation in property development. Nadia Zaal, co-founder of Zaya, has transformed the luxury housing market with her commitment to sustainable communities. In Kuwait, Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar, President of the National Bank of Kuwait Group, brings financial expertise to real estate investment, while Mayan Adnan Mahmoud in Bahrain is pioneering new valuation practices at Carlton Real Estate.

Elsewhere, Rawya Mansour, founder of Egypt’s RAMSCO, is blending sustainability with property development, while Nasra Nanda, CEO of the Kenya Green Building Society, is leading the charge for greener construction across East Africa.

This feature is more than recognition; it is a signal of where the market is headed. As Africa and the Middle East accelerate urbanization and infrastructure investment, these 50 women represent the vanguard of an industry that stands at the crossroads of culture, capital, and community. Their leadership demonstrates that real estate is not only about building structures but also about building economies, opportunities, and enduring legacies.

Speaking on the feature, Adedotun Olaoluwa, Publisher of Affluenz Magazine, said, “These women embody the resilience, vision, and innovation that will define the future of real estate across Africa and the Middle East. Our goal is to shine a global spotlight on their achievements while creating pathways for developmental funding that can scale their impact and transform entire communities.”

Complete List https://apo-opa.co/46LIxnD