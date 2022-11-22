In pursuit of enhancing dialogue around the need to drive sustainable hydrocarbon development in Africa, Ian Cloke, COO of independent oil and gas company, Afentra, will be participating at the third edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3EtviJ1) – set to take place in Luanda from November 29 to December 1. Joining the company’s CEO, Paul McDade, Cloke will be a key driver of all discussions regarding exploration, asset acquisition and sustainable hydrocarbon (https://bit.ly/3VfXxRX) development.

With Afentra signing a sale and purchase agreement (https://bit.ly/3VjebAa) for stakes in two offshore blocks – Block 3/05 and Block 23 – in the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins in Angola earlier this year, a move which marked the company’s debut in the resource-rich country, Afentra is set to make a strong play for exploration and production, applying its technological know-how to enhance its competitiveness in the market while reducing emissions across oil and gas (https://bit.ly/3XkQNEr) operations.

What makes the company unique is its approach to driving exploration and production in Africa. Capitalizing on the departure of international oil companies across the continent – of which Angola is not exempt in this regard -, Afentra, led by Cloke, focuses on asset acquisition, deploying the company’s knowledge and expertise to optimize and extend productivity. With a mandate to become a trusted partner of both IOCs (https://bit.ly/3TSruq9) and host governments in the divestment of legacy assets, Afentra has centered its strategy on managing and turning fields into profitably assets.

At AOG 2022 – the country’s premier event for policymakers, financiers and both public and private sector executives – Cloke will be sharing insight on the company’s Angola-focused developmental agenda, emphasizing how the country can drive its energy transition (https://bit.ly/3i4Ramc) to a low-carbon, sustainable future by prioritizing efficiency and commerciality as well as asset profitability.

In addition to contributing to conference dialogue, Cloke will have the opportunity to directly engage with a suite of government representatives, global financiers as well as movers and shakers from across the public and private sector fields. Committed to establishing itself as a trusted partner, AOG 2022 (https://bit.ly/3gxOYmO) will be instrumental in helping Afentra achieve its growth objectives.

Interested in partnering with companies to the likes of Afentra? Or looking at gaining new insight into Angola’s lucrative exploration landscape? Join Cloke and many more industry executives at the third edition of AOG 2022 and enhance your contribution towards a sustainable and competitive energy future in Angola.