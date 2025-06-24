In a youth consultation with young women from across Libya on Sunday, UNSMIL discussed the recommendations of the Advisory Committee (AC) and what they wanted to see as the future political direction of the country.

The twenty-six young women, from the east, south and west of the country are part of the UN in Libya’s Ra’idat programme, which focuses on developing the young women in leadership, communications, teamwork and advocacy skills.

“The Advisory Committee provided options that have not been seriously considered before,” said one participant. “Its first recommendation — to hold simultaneous elections after unifying the government and adjusting presidential candidacy criteria — could be Libya’s last real chance for political stability. If this effort fails, I fear there may be no meaningful opportunity for change anytime soon.”

Participants shared their concerns about the feasibility of the recommendations and the different challenges posed by the options. They highlighted the importance of youth voices being included in the political process.

“Whatever direction is taken regarding the AC options, it’s essential that the process is transparent and inclusive—especially when it comes to youth participation,” said another participant. “Young people have long been excluded from key decision-making spaces, yet they are among those most invested in Libya’s future. A credible political process should open the door for fresh perspectives and meaningful engagement from the new generation.”

Discussing which of the options they preferred, many felt that option four would give Libyans more of a say in the process, but they felt it had to take into consideration a strict timeline, an accountability framework, and anti-corruption mechanisms.

UNSMIL published the Executive Summary of the Advisory Committee’s Report in May, including its four proposed options to move the political process forward.

It also launched a public consultation and survey to ask people to put forward their recommendations and ideas and decided which of these options they would prefer:

Conducting presidential and legislative elections simultaneously; Conducting parliamentary elections first, followed by the adoption of a permanent constitution; Adopting a permanent constitution before elections; or Establishing a political dialogue committee, based on the Libyan Political Agreement to finalize electoral laws, executive authority and permanent constitution.

More information on the youth consultations and how to get involved can be found here.