Ghana is taking bold steps to improve food security and sustainability by bringing together agritech, agribusiness, and collaborative partnerships. With digital training and support from the Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTF V) Ghana Tech project, initiatives like the Horticulture Business Platform (HBP) and the Agricultural Innovation for Africa (AIA) Conference are reshaping agriculture.

The country has reduced hunger and malnutrition, but obstacles remain. About 40% of the population works in agriculture, which is highly vulnerable to climate change, limited infrastructure, and post-harvest losses.

Ghana imports staples like rice, tomatoes, and onions, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen local production. Adding to the challenge, post-harvest losses account for up to 30% of what’s grown. To turn things around, innovative solutions are needed – along with smart policy changes, and community-driven efforts.

1 million people in Ghana are food insecure

1 million children under 5 are chronically malnourished

The role of agritech

Agriculture is the backbone of Ghana’s economy, but faces challenges like limited market access, inefficient supply chains, and a shrinking workforce. Agritech can address these issues.

The Horticulture Business Platform (HBP) gathers farmers, small businesses, input suppliers, and farmer-based groups, all working toward shared goals. By working with key organizations, HBP promotes sustainable growth in horticulture, offering its members opportunities to access local and global markets, benefit from training programmes, and engage in trade fairs.

Led by Barnabas Apom of the GNBCC, the HBP is a prime example of how targeted projects can drive growth. Initially established to network Dutch-Ghanaian businesses, GNBCC’s scope has evolved to address critical issues in horticulture and cocoa.

One of the HBP’s hallmark projects is ‘Farm-to-Market,’ which connects farmers with buyers through pre-negotiated agreements. Leveraging technology from ITC’s NTF V Tech cohort, farmers track their production and build the confidence of financial institutions to fund agricultural ventures.

"Technology enables us to reach larger communities quickly, improving efficiency and encouraging youth participation in food safety and security." Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Director of the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC), KIC supports young entrepreneurs and small businesses through training, mentorship, and seed funding

Building collaborative networks

Partnerships are at the heart of these successes. The NTF V support brings together agribusinesses, technology companies, investors, and government agencies to find sustainable solutions. One example is the Agricultural Innovation for Africa Conference (AIA), co-hosted by KIC. At the 2024 event, over 1,500 farmers, tech innovators, and policymakers explored opportunities to work together.

At the conference's ‘deal room,’ a matchmaking hub connected agribusinesses with financial institutions, tech companies and investors. The AIA not only opened doors for funding but also helped shape government policies to better support small businesses in agriculture. Attendees left with meaningful connections, valuable resources, and ways to grow their businesses.

Empowering youth and women

Youth engagement and gender equality are central to Ghana’s agricultural transformation. The country’s farmers on average are now over 50, so it’s vital to draw younger generations into the sector. Programmes like the Young Farmers Business Academy at KIC focus on regenerative agriculture and climate-smart practices to train young people so they can drive a sustainable agricultural revolution.

Agritech startups in the NTF V cohort prioritize empowering women farmers. ‘Agro Innova’s FDS platform, for example, provides women with the resources and tools to thrive as entrepreneurs in agriculture,’ said Gyan-Kesse. ‘These efforts not only enhance food security and economic empowerment but also advance SDG 5 (Gender Equality), ensuring that women play an integral role in shaping Ghana’s agricultural future.’

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite substantial achievements, Apom said many farmers still lack access to smartphones and the digital skills needed to use advanced tools. ‘Closing this gap calls for practical, tailored solutions that address the specific needs and challenges of rural farmers.’

To boost local production, the HBP is rolling out pilot programmes to simplify access for market women to buy local crops. This not only helps reduce post-harvest losses but also strengthens local food systems

A sustainable future

‘Developing digital solutions for farmers, even in remote areas, has been a remarkable achievement,’ said Bram van Opijnen, First Secretary at the Dutch Embassy in Ghana. ‘It’s a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation.’

Ghana’s commitment to achieving food security and sustainability offers a blueprint for other nations grappling with similar challenges. Technology, cooperation, and inclusivity are reshaping the country’s agricultural landscape. ‘As these programmes grow and adapt, they hold the promise of a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable future, not only for Ghana but for communities worldwide,’ Gyan-Kesse said.