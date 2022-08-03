The below is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Shejal Pulivarti:

On August 1, Administrator Samantha Power met with Sean Callahan, CEO of Catholic Relief Services, to discuss the ongoing crises and challenges in Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Central America, the devastation caused by Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, as well as to express appreciation for USAID’s long-standing partnership with Catholic Relief Services.

Administrator Power reaffirmed USAID’s strong commitment to partnering with communities of faith and their critical role in international development. The pair discussed the unique and vital role and contributions of faith-based organizations, specifically in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia’s unprovoked war; record drought and food insecurity in the Horn and East Africa; and the drivers of irregular migration from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The Administrator expressed gratitude for USAID’s partnership with Catholic Relief Services and the organization’s commitment to upholding dignity and meeting critical needs of the poor and vulnerable communities around the world.