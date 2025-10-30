The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi engaged with Deputy Minister of Police Hon Cassel Mathale. Tuesday saw evidence leader Adv Norman Arendse leading evidence as to what Hon Mathale would have said in his sworn statement to the committee. The afternoon and evening were spent with committee members engaging on the evidence before it. The committee heard that Hon Mathale had not been informed or consulted about the directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) prior to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu issuing the note with his intention. He told the committee that he was concerned about the part specifying “immediately” with reference to the closure. He could not dispute the effectiveness of the task team; however he supported the winding down of the PKTT to ensure police resources were evenly deployed to investigate serious crime like murder and robbery. Committee members raised concern that about one year into his tenure in the 7th administration, the two deputy ministers of police have not been given delegated responsibilities. He explained that Minister Mchunu was still learning the environment before assigning tasks and responsibilities to his deputies. Hon Mathale rejected earlier evidence that most officials of the ministry or department would have engaged with or had contact with murder accused Mr Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala or known criminals. He indicated that he does not have any contact number for such individuals as he was deployed to a ministry whose mandate is to fight crime. It would therefore not be appropriate to engage on a social level with questionable individuals. The committee’s oral hearings will continue on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, with the other Deputy Police Minister, Dr Polly Boshielo. The Ad Hoc Committee, established in terms of National Assembly Rule 253, was formed to investigate allegations made by Lt Gen Mkhwanazi. The committee has until 28 November 2025 to complete its mandate. Documents for the committee can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegations ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE AD HOC COMMITTEE INVESTIGATING THE ALLEGATIONS MADE BY LIEUTENANT GENERAL NHLANHLA MKWHANAZI, MR MOLAPI SOVIET LEKGANYANE. For media enquiries or interviews with the Chairperson, please contact the committee’s Media Officer: Name: Rajaa Azzakani (Ms) Cell: 081 703 9542 E-mail: razzakani@parliament.gov.za

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.