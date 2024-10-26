From October 23 through 25, Acting Deputy Administrator Michele Sumilas participated in various engagements during the World Bank Annual Meetings. Throughout the week, she engaged USAID’s partners on shared priorities, including boosting food security and climate action, as well as collaborating on humanitarian assistance.

On Wednesday, Acting Deputy Administrator Sumilas represented USAID at a signing ceremony, where Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Ukrainian Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko marked the intention of the United States to join G7 efforts to make lending available to Ukraine, and provide a $20 billion U.S. loan to Ukraine that will be repaid by proceeds derived from Russia’s frozen assets.

Acting Deputy Administrator Sumilas then participated in a roundtable hosted by the Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which featured Ministers from Angola, Bhutan, Chad, Comoros, India, Nigeria, and Madagascar. The roundtable provided an opportunity for participants to discuss how the Coalition can be responsive to infrastructure needs in Africa.

On Thursday, Acting Deputy Administrator Sumilas met with Denmark’s State Secretary for Development Policy Lotte Machon to discuss cooperation on food security, climate action, advancing democracy, and joint efforts on humanitarian assistance in Gaza and Ukraine.

The Acting Deputy Administrator also participated in a fireside chat, along with Norway’s Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim and Investisseurs&Partenaires (I&P’s) Jean-Michel Severino, Chair of the Supervisory Board, at the Financing for Agricultural Small-and-Medium Enterprises in Africa (FASA) Fund Launch, hosted by the Embassy of Norway. USAID and Norway announced that the United Kingdom and Republic of Korea have joined USAID as partners in the FASA Fund, which will help unlock additional commercial capital. In addition, Norway and USAID announced that Investisseurs and Partenaires (I&P) – a pioneering impact investment group dedicated to financing and supporting African entrepreneurs while strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems across the African continent – was competitively selected as the FASA fund manager.

On Friday, Acting Deputy Administrator Sumilas met with the United Kingdom’s Second Permanent Under-Secretary Nick Dyer to discuss U.S.-UK shared priorities. She also met Brazil’s Ambassador to the United States Maria Luiza Viotti to discuss key development priorities of Brazil's G20 presidency, including the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to include recognition of Brazil’s support for their role in Multi-National Security Support Missions in Haiti, and continued efforts to aid Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Brazil.