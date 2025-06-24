Nigerian energy service company ACE Energy Group has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – taking place September 3-4 in Luanda - as a Silver Sponsor. Offering a comprehensive suite of services catered to the oil and gas industry, ACE Energy Group has been expanding its presence in Angola’s upstream market in recent years. The company’s AOG 2025 sponsorship reflects its commitment to developing Angola’s onshore market as ACE Energy Group pursues new asset acquisitions in Angola.

Building on its experience in Nigeria, ACE Energy Group is targeting new onshore blocks in Angola. The company was one of several firms that submitted proposals to Angola’s upstream regulator the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency in February 2025 for operatorship of nine blocks in the onshore Kwanza basin. The blocks were initially promoted under Angola’s 2023 bid round but not awarded during the licensing process. The proposals align with the government’s broader strategy of attracting new players to the market as the country strives to sustain oil production above one million barrels per day.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Through licensing rounds and direct negotiation with operators, Angola aims to revitalize onshore production. ACE Energy Group was named operator of onshore Block CON 8 under Angola’s 2023 licensing round, which closed early-2024. Situated in the onshore Lower Congo basin, Block CON 8’s previous exploration activities were conducted in the early 1970s, with four wells drilled: Quinzau-1, Quinzau-2, Ngondo-4 and Ngondo-7. A 2D seismic survey was also conducted, partially covering the northern part of Block CON 8. Structures with possible hydrocarbon accumulation at pre-salt and post-salt levels were identified, showcasing estimated prospective resources of between 870 and 1,909 million barrels of oil. With ACE Energy Group attaining operatorship, new exploration and development opportunities are on the horizon.

ACE Energy Group’s sponsorship of AOG 2025 will support the company’s exploration strategy in Angola. As the largest industry event in the country, AOG 2025 unites stakeholders from across the oil and gas value chain, from upstream operators and financiers to service and technology providers to downstream developers and associated sub-sectors. The event offers a unique platform for companies to engage in dialogue and sign deals, thereby advancing exploration efforts across the country.