The Ministry for the Interior has unveiled groundbreaking initiatives aimed at reforming the Prison Service and strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

Speaking at the inaugural “Government Accountability Series” at the Presidency in Accra, Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announced a pivotal shift for the Prison Service, transforming it into a key contributor to national production and inmate rehabilitation.

As part of the government’s strategic efforts to resource state institutions and foster meaningful rehabilitation, the Ministry for the Interior has initiated discussions with the Ministry of Education to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. This landmark agreement will empower the Prison Service to supply:

20% of sanitary pads for the nation’s Free Sanitary Initiative.

30% of all school furniture procured by the government.

30% of all school uniforms distributed nationwide.

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak, articulating the rationale behind the initiative, stated that the initiative is designed to engender reforms within the nation’s prisons, where inmates are mostly caged.

“We are moving beyond mere incarceration to equip inmates with valuable skills, foster productivity, and prepare them for successful reintegration into society.

The Minister stated that the Ghana Police Service plays a critical role in upholding public order and supporting the government’s economic agenda.

He lauded the Service’s unwavering commitment to public safety, highlighting its sustained efforts against illegal mining operations.

These robust efforts have significantly curbed illicit activities in forest reserves and along water bodies, effectively preventing foreign nationals from engaging in small-scale mining and safeguarding the nation’s natural resources.

In response to the government’s 24-Hour Economy programme, Mohammed-Mubarak announced the establishment of a dedicated 24-Hour Economy Secretariat at the Police Headquarters in Accra. This secretariat is designed to provide round-the-clock security for businesses, ensuring the safe movement of goods and people, and fostering unhindered economic growth across the country.

The Minister further detailed the Ghana Police Service’s impressive successes in crime combat.