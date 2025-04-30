The Borno State Government has commended the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union for donating an ultra-modern health facility to support the delivery of health care services in the state.

As part of its commitment to strengthening the health system in post-conflict areas, WHO, in collaboration with the Borno State Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), completed Phase 2 of the Biu General Hospital expansion.

WHO and the Borno State Government commissioned this expanded facility in line with their vision of transforming General Hospital Biu into a regional specialist hospital that will effectively serve the population of Borno South Senatorial District, compriing nine (9) Local Government Areas (LGAs), as well as neighbouring states and countries. This intervention is crucial as the state rebuilds from years of insurgency, displacement, and pressure on its health infrastructure.

This newly commissioned health facility is expected to substantially improve access to high-quality healthcare services for the residents and the surrounding communities, providing much-needed relief and optimism for enhanced health outcomes.

Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, on behalf of the Governor and the people of the state, commissioned the facility and expressed gratitude to WHO and the EU for their unwavering support and health intervention over the years.

Representing the deputy governor, the Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Mallam Gana, said, "The momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of improving healthcare delivery in our state. "

Professor Gana attributed the project's success to the Governor's resolve for his administration to prioritize the health sector. The new state-of-the-art hospital is a testament to that commitment.

The Commissioner highlighted the facility's significance in addressing the area's health challenges.

"This facility will enhance our capacity to deliver essential healthcare services, particularly for women and children who are often the most vulnerable.

"WHO has always been a key partner in delivering healthcare services to the people of this state, and this project is a testimony to the highly impactful and fruitful collaboration between the state and the WHO." the Commissioner noted.

He assured that the provided infrastructure would be "judiciously utilised to strengthen the healthcare system of the Biu community and its environs, providing effective and efficient healthcare services to the people."

WHO Country Representative Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo emphasised the organisation's commitment to supporting the state government in strengthening the healthcare system and improving the well-being of the state's residents.

Dr Mulombo appreciated the Borno State Government for believing in WHO and allowing the organisation to support its people's health needs.

He mentioned the facility was built with funding from the European Union.

"We want to appreciate our donors, the EU, for providing the funds to make this possible. WHO is dedicated to ensuring everyone can access quality healthcare regardless of location or circumstances. We promise our continued support and collaboration," the WR stated.

Appreciating the support, Arc Isa Halidu Garba, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, noted that the commissioning of the General Hospital Biu's second phase signifies a major step forward in the Borno State Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen its healthcare system and ensure that the people of Borno have access to quality medical services.

"This collaborative endeavour with the WHO serves as a model for effective partnerships in addressing critical developmental needs, he said.

In his remarks, Professor Abubakar Kullima, the Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospital Management Board, commended WHO for its comprehensive support and urged other partners to emulate its commitment.

He stated that the board and staff of the hospital management are ready to start using these facilities for the benefit of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mustapha Aliyu Umar Mustapha II, represented by the Birma of Biu, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Birma, noted that the facility is the third significant health project in Biu within the year, following Governor Zulum's recent commissioning of eye and dental hospitals.

The newly commissioned health facility, funded by the European Union, will serve as the second phase of the town's General Hospital.

The donation of the health facility underscores the continued collaboration between international organizations and the Borno State Government in addressing the state's humanitarian and developmental needs.

It is furnished with advanced medical equipment to provide comprehensive healthcare services. These services include outpatient consultations, maternal and child health services, diagnostic facilities, and treatment for common illnesses.

Equipment donated includes hospital beds and other equipment to facilitate the smooth operation in the health facility.

A similar project is also slated to commence in Monguno, further demonstrating the government's dedication to extending quality healthcare access across the state with the continued support of the WHO.