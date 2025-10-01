Access Holdings Plc (https://TheAccessCorporation.com/) and Coronation Group Ltd, under the leadership of Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, are proud to announce their joint support of Nigerian Modernism, the first major UK exhibition to trace the trajectory of modern art in Nigeria. Opening at Tate Modern in London this October, the exhibition brings together over 250 works from more than 50 artists, spotlighting Nigeria’s extraordinary artistic legacy from the 1940s to the turn of the century. This uniquely curated exhibition places Nigeria’s creative legacy firmly at the centre of global art history.

For the two financial institutions, this partnership represents more than corporate patronage. It is a strategic investment in cultural restoration and identity. By actively supporting Nigerian Modernism, Access Holdings and Coronation Group reaffirm their belief that Africa’s future will be shaped not only by innovation in boardrooms and markets, but by imagination in studios, classrooms and museums.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, Chairman of both institutions and a Member of Tate Modern’s International Council, brings a deeply personal commitment to this cause as one of Africa’s foremost patrons of the arts.

“The modernist movement in Nigeria tells a story not just of art, but of the cultural awakening of a people who, even in times of transition and turmoil, used creativity to assert dignity above circumstance and retain their authentic cultural identity,” he said.

This commitment reflects Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s philanthropic vision to build enduring African institutions. For him, culture is not separate from progress, rather central to it.

He explains that through this partnership with Tate, Access Holdings and Coronation Group are helping to democratise access to African art, ensuring it is seen, studied and celebrated by the world.

“This is how we inspire the next generation. Not just of artists, but of Africans who know that our stories matter and their voices are heard throughout history. I believe we all carry a sacred duty to protect and share our cultural legacy. The stories told by the artworks are living testaments to our ingenuity and global contribution as Africans in the modern world,” he said.

Tate Modern Director, Karin Hindsbo, said “This landmark exhibition is a powerful celebration of the artists who shaped a powerful vision of African Modernism. It brings long-overdue international attention to their work and tells a visual story of cultural innovation and exchange. We’re thrilled to be presenting this show at Tate Modern and to share the richness of Nigeria’s artistic legacy with audiences here in the UK and around the world.”

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede calls Nigerians everywhere, whether at home or part of the country’s vast and vibrant diaspora, to celebrate Nigerian Modernism as a cultural homecoming and a catalyst for conversations that challenge outdated narratives.

“The power of art transcends borders, connecting hearts and minds to inspire and drive change. This exhibition reminds us to reconnect with our roots and invites the world to see us through our own lens: rich, diverse and unapologetically African,” said Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede.

Nigerian Modernism

9 October 2025 – 11 May 2026

Nigerian Modernism | Tate Modern (https://apo-opa.co/3IP341g)

Tate Modern, Bankside, SE1 9TG, London, United Kingdom

Open daily 10.00–18.00

Tickets available at www.Tate.org.uk and +44(0)20 7887 8888

Free for Members. Join at https://apo-opa.co/47aiTYT

​Follow @ Tate #NigerianModernism

Additional Information:

Nigerian Modernism is in partnership with Access Holdings and Coronation Group. Supported by Ford Foundation and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. With additional support from the Nigerian Modernism Exhibition Supporters Circle, Tate International Council, Tate Patrons and Tate Americas Foundation.

Curated by Osei Bonsu, Curator, International Art, Tate Modern and Bilal Akkouche, Assistant Curator, International Art, Tate Modern.

List of artists featured in Nigerian Modernism:

Tayo Adenaike, Jacob Afolabi, Sàngódáre Gbádégesin Àjàlá, Adebisi Akanji, Justus D. Akeredolu, Jimo Akolo, El Anatsui, Chike C. Aniakor, Abayomi Barber, Georgina Beier, Alexander “Skunder” Boghossian, Jimoh Buraimoh, Avinash Chandra, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Ndidi Dike, Uzo Egonu, Ibrahim El-Salahi, Afi Ekong, Erhabor Emokpae, Ben Enwonwu, Sir Jacob Epstein, Okpu Eze, Adebisi Fabunmi, Lamidi Olonade Fakeye, Agboola Folarin, Buraimoh Gbadamosi, Jonathan Adagogo Green, Yusuf Grillo, Felix Idubor, Ladi Kwali, Akinola Lasekan, Jacob Lawrence, Valente Malangatana, Naoko Matsubara, Demas Nwoko, Olu Oguibe, Rufus Ogundele, J.D Ojeikere, Emmanuel Okechukwu Odita, Simon Okeke, Uche Okeke, Olowe of Ise, Asiru Olatunde, Oseloka Okwudili Osadebe, Aina Onabolu, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Ben Osawe, Muraina Oyelami, Ru van Rossem, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, Gerard Sekoto, Twins Seven Seven, Ahmad Shibrain, F.N. Souza, Ada Udechukwu, Obiora Udechukwu, Etso Clara Ugbodaga-Ngu, Solomon Irein Wangboje, and Susanne Wenger.

About Access Holdings | Access Holdings PLC (https://TheAccessCorporation.com/):

Access Holdings is a financial holding company licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. The Company hosts the Access Bank Group, which operates across 24 countries, 3 continents, and serves over 60 million customers. Access Holdings, through its subsidiaries also offers pensions and retirement benefits, asset management, investment brokerage, technology, and other financial services. The Group has enjoyed Africa's most successful banking growth trajectory since the turn of the millennium and strives to support businesses that demonstrate a clear commitment to growth, sustainability, and long-term value.

About Coronation Group | Coronation Group (www.Coronation.ng):

Coronation Group, one of Africa’s leading financial services conglomerates, operates primarily in the insurance, asset management, and merchant banking sectors. Headquartered in Nigeria, Coronation has evolved into a multifaceted financial powerhouse, seamlessly integrating its core businesses through cutting-edge technology to serve both individual and corporate clients across Africa.

We are your trusted partner, providing transformational solutions through the deep expertise of highly skilled professionals. As custodians of Africa’s financial and cultural wealth, we are committed to the democratisation of African art, cultivating a more inclusive environment where diverse perspectives can flourish, making art more accessible to a broader audience and breaking down barriers to education, and cultural capital.

Our commitment extends to high-impact partnerships with museums and cultural organisations, including our collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), where we support the preservation of the Benin Bronzes — a contribution that underscores our dedication to safeguarding heritage, strengthening identity, and building legacies that endure.

About Tate Modern | Tate (www.Tate.org.uk):

Tate Modern is the world’s most popular museum of modern and contemporary art. It is free to visit and open to all, welcoming millions of people each year. The museum’s collection displays span 100 years of art by renowned artists from around the world, presented alongside a diverse and international programme of exhibitions, commissions and events. For more information, visit https://apo-opa.co/4nyBwfY.