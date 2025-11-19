In noting the absence of certain member states at the G20 Summit currently under way in Johannesburg, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, said it is not the first time that some of the G20 member states are absent for various reasons.

Of key importance is that the summit continues, despite any absences, and continues to engage on the items on the agenda and make decisions to achieve desired and meaningful impact for individual nations and their citizens, the Chairperson said.

Divergence of views and contradictions among G20 member states is an unavoidable reality and the only course to adopt is through persuasion and discourse to reach common ground, thereby uniting member nations. This enables G20 nations to reach a position that allows for cooperation rather than differences – thereby given meaning to the initial creation of the G20 platform for the purposes of development of member nations.

“As the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, I commend South Africa and Africa for hosting a successful G20 Summit,” said Mr Mahumapelo.

South Africa continued on a path of constructive engagement with the United States to attend the G20 Summit and will continue with that engagement, notwithstanding of the absence of the US from the summit.

South Africa and the rest of the African continent celebrate the hosting of the G20 Summit for the first time on African soil. “This day will remain memorable in the minds of South Africans and take its special glory in the annals of the South African history,” emphasised Mr Mahumapelo.