Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) announces the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM, a professional portrait lens that extends the Hybrid RF prime range, delivering greater reach and versatility for creative photography and filmmaking.

Uncompromising optical quality and a flattering 85mm focal length that gently compresses facial features make the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM ideal for portraiture. Its ultra-wide f/1.4 maximum aperture ensures striking separation of the subject and background, while UD and aspheric lens elements, combined with Super Spectra and ASC coatings, achieve remarkable sharpness exactly where it matters.

Photographers working in weddings, events, low-light and product photography will also benefit from the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM’s exceptional artistry and precision.

Smooth and silent Voice Coil Motor (VCM) [1] AF technology provides precise focusing with minimal focus breathing. Combined with a dedicated smooth action Iris Ring [2] and a customisable Lens Control Ring and Lens Function Button, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM equips filmmakers with a flexible and reliable tool. It shares a consistent design with Canon’s RF F1.4 hybrid primes, allowing it to be used seamlessly with the rest of the range for an efficient shooting workflow.

At approximately half the size and weight of the RF 85mm F1.2L USM, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM is built for shooting on the move. Its L-series construction, featuring well-placed weather seals [3] and an oil-repellent fluorine coating, provides reassurance in adverse conditions.

With its high-performance prime lens design, fast f/1.4 aperture and hybrid features, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM is the professional’s choice for distinctive portrait images and video.

Key features of the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM:

Classic 85mm portrait focal length for full-frame EOS R System and Cinema EOS cameras (RF mount)

Bright f/1.4 maximum aperture offers creative depth-of-field control and low-light performance

High image quality, with an advanced optical design featuring UD and aspheric lens elements

Voice Coil Motor [1] for quiet, ultra-responsive autofocus and focus breathing suppression

11-blade circular aperture for cinematic bokeh and highlights

Smooth action Iris Ring [2], Control Ring and Lens Control button for intuitive manual control

Durable L-series build quality with dust/moisture resistance [3]

Compact and lightweight at approximately 636g, measuring 76.5mm (W) x 99.3mm (L)

For more information about the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM and the Canon hybrid lens range, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/4pg6CKs

Important: The Voice Coil Motor in the lens emits a low-level magnetic field. While generally safe to use, we advise consulting your doctor if you have a pacemaker or any other medical device to address any concerns. When the lens is not connected to the camera or when the camera is off may cause internal noise from the lens’s components. This is normal and not a malfunction. Minor movements during transportation do not affect performance. Various limitations apply to some cameras; we recommend installing the latest Firmware update on your camera for best performance. Even with latest Firmware update on EOS R, RP, Ra, R3, R5, R6, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R100 and EOS R5C when shooting still photos, the aperture value cannot be set using the iris ring. Lenses with dust/moisture resistance are fitted with a rubber ring on the lens mount which may cause slight abrasion of the camera mount. This in no way effects either the lens or camera performance.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3HWg2ds)– ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com