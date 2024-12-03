By Gbenga Oyebode, Board Chair of the African Philanthropy Forum (www.AfricanPF.org)

For decades, Africa has grappled with a legacy of colonialism, political instability, and uneven economic development, leading to perceptions of the continent as one in need of external assistance and causing the label ‘the Dark Continent’ to take on a new connotation.

As the Dark Continent, Africa became an attractive destination for charitable interests, with a significant number of the philanthropic initiatives driven by external voices. These interventions though well-intentioned often failed to pay attention to local priorities and listen to the voices of proximate organization – those who precede and outlive the issues that philanthropic entities seek to address. As a result, many foreign-led philanthropic efforts have been unable to create the lasting, sustainable impact they hoped for.

Framing Africa’s Philanthropy Agenda

The 2024 APF Conference was a time for reflection and agenda-setting for many prominent philanthropists, heads of foundations and leading change makers invested in Africa. From the conference and the changing landscape of things, it is clear that the time has come for philanthropic organizations, both local and international, to prioritize Africa’s transformation.

A transformed Africa is characterised by inclusive socio-economic development, democratic governance, education for all, gender justice and a commitment to addressing the climate emergency and harnessing Africa’s unique demography. These will not only position Africa as a dominant player on the global stage but correct the flawed narrative of Africa as a continent in perpetual need.

We should embrace Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s vision, as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, of an empowered Africa defined by self-sufficiency, innovation, and equitable growth. By fostering African-led initiatives and promoting resilience, we can help shape a future where Africa is both a global powerhouse and a beacon of opportunity for its citizens.

True Change Starts from Within

As the saying goes, charity begins at home. In the homes of oligarchs, the middle class and the lowly, the practice of giving time, solidarity and resources is commonplace because generosity is second nature to us Africans; however, our expressions of this generosity through coordinated, strategic philanthropy needs to grow. If change starts from within, then the level of philanthropic support from within our borders must rise to match the urgency of our needs.

First, we must redefine and restructure our philanthropy by adopting innovative philanthropic models, and evidence-based methods to identify needs, deploy resources, measure the impact of our philanthropy and create a giving ecosystem that is responsive to our priorities as a continent.

What it Takes to Achieve Transformation

Much of giving in Africa is unreported and even those that are reported tend to happen in silos with several instances of duplication of efforts, especially in areas such as education and health which tend to receive a lot of attention from philanthropists. For those seeking to swim against this tide, there is often a lack of clear guidance on effective giving tailored to the African context seeing as strategic philanthropy is still growing phenomenon in Africa. Catalyzing transformative funding requires robust evidence. In this regard, APF collaborates with renowned institutions to conduct research and generate knowledge that enhances decision-making and promotes the adoption of practices in philanthropy. Its African Philanthropists’ Toolkits also equips philanthropists with the knowledge to maximize the impact and scale of their giving.

The work that APF does in convening philanthropists and facilitating collaboration in order to catalyse development in Africa is a beacon of hope and an opportunity which more players in the ecosystem need to tap into. In less than a decade, APF has reached over 3,500 philanthropists, social investors, across Africa and beyond by leveraging the power of community to provide avenues for peer-peer interaction and engagement at regional meetings and conferences. This growing community of partners committed to Africa’s transformation will doubtless accomplish great feats in the coming years.

A popular African proverb goes "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." To achieve lasting, sustainable impact, partnerships based on a clear understanding of the New Agenda for African Philanthropy are a good starting point for the reimagination and actualization of Africa as a thriving, self-sufficient continent on the global stage.

