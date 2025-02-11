A diverse group of 60 participants, including 42 men, gathered in Kuajok, Warrap State, for a groundbreaking workshop on positive masculinity and gender equality organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The event challenged traditional gender norms and urged men to take an active role in women's empowerment and combating gender-based violence.

Unlike previous discussions that mainly criticized men for gender disparities, this conversation acknowledges that cultural norms also impact men.

“For us men, expressing sorrow is viewed as a sign of weakness. This mindset needs to change,” stated Ariek Deng, a civil society representative.

The talks kicked off with a powerful call to action.

“We need men to be real allies to women in governance and ending violence,” insisted Roda Sube, UNMISS Gender Affairs Officer.

Chiefs, officials, and community members debated how deeply rooted traditions shape women’s opportunities. While some called for change, others defended existing customs.

A key discussion centered around whether men hinder women’s leadership.

“Women must take charge of their destinies. Men and women have distinct roles,” asserted Chief Manyol Mayar.

Others pointed out misconceptions about gender roles, arguing that men’s provision of resources does not justify limiting women’s opportunities.

“Young people are encouraged to rethink traditions through platforms like TikTok and Facebook, embracing change,” stated State Parliament member James Ntuk, noting that technology and education drive social change.

Although there is a consensus that girls should have equal educational opportunities, young women expressed significant frustration regarding the dual burden they experience.

“When asking for study time, girls are often blamed for neglecting household chores,” noted Alei Agok, a participant.

The need for professional and financial inclusion was also addressed.

"Trained and qualified women deserve equal opportunities. Empowerment should begin at home," emphasized State Parliament member Marco Guot, pointing out that his wife's land ownership serves as a powerful example.

The workshop concluded with a newly formed, men-led alliance, marking a significant step toward shared responsibility for gender equality.

"We are here to bridge the gap between men and women," declared Delic Mawien Dielic, Director General of the Ministry of Gender and Welfare. “A community cannot thrive if half of its members are held back."