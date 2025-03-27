In a significant stride towards bolstering its pandemic preparedness and response capabilities, Lesotho convened its inaugural National Steering Committee (NSC) meeting for the Pandemic Fund Southern Africa Multicountry Project. This crucial gathering, held in Maseru, marked a pivotal moment in the nation's efforts to safeguard its population against future health crises.

Lesotho, a recipient country in the second round of the Pandemic Fund's regional proposal alongside Botswana, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, will benefit from resources aimed at strengthening One Health Disease Surveillance and Response. This initiative, focused on combating disease outbreaks, will enhance Lesotho’s infrastructure for pandemic/epidemic preparedness and response. The NSC, a vital component for the implementation of the fund, will serve as the guiding force to ensure the effective utilization of these funds for maximum impact.

The meeting was presided over by the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Moliehi Maneo Ntene, and co-chaired by the WHO Representative, Dr. Innocent Nuwagira. The session drew a diverse and influential assembly, including head of mission from the World Health Organization (WHO) and representation from the World Bank and UNICEF. Principal Secretaries from key ministries, including Health, Agriculture, Finance, Environment, Trade, Education, Gender and Social Development, and Disaster Management Authority, were also in attendance as members of the NSC.

This broad representation underscores the cross-sectoral nature of pandemic preparedness, recognizing that effective responses require a unified, multi-faceted approach.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Ntene acknowledged Lesotho’s vulnerabilities and the need to strengthen its health systems. “Recognizing our vulnerabilities in emergency prevention, preparedness, and response, we seized the opportunity to apply for funding through the Pandemic Fund. The successful multi-country initiative allows us to strategically address our gaps. With this newly formed, multi-sectoral steering committee, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our health systems and build a more resilient Lesotho, ensuring the health security of our people,” said Mrs. Moliehi Maneo Ntene, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health

WHO Representative Dr. Innocent Nuwagira echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of strong national leadership and coordinated action. “The establishment of this National Steering Committee signifies Lesotho's proactive commitment to safeguarding its population. As WHO, we are committed to working alongside the government and partners, ensuring the Pandemic Fund’s resources are strategically deployed to build a resilient and robust health system capable of effectively responding to pandemic threats,” reflected Dr. Innocent Nuwagira, WHO Representative in Lesotho.

A key focus of the meeting was to establish and define the functions of the NSC. Participants meticulously reviewed and endorsed the Terms of Reference (TORs), laying a solid foundation for the committee's operational framework. This crucial step ensures clarity and accountability in the NSC’s role, facilitating efficient decision-making and implementation. Additionally, the meeting provided an opportunity to review and endorse the projects microplan presented by the Pandemic Fund task team. The plan outlined strategic interventions in critical areas such as early warning and disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, and workforce capacity through a One Health approach. These focus areas are essential for strengthening Lesotho's ability to prevent, detect and respond to future pandemics.

The Pandemic Fund aims to empower countries like Lesotho to build resilient health systems by investing in infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and fostering inter-agency collaboration. The One Health approach recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health - will enable a more holistic and proactive response to emerging threats. As Lesotho embarks on this critical phase of implementing the Pandemic Fund's initiative, the inaugural NSC meeting demonstrates the nation’s dedication to strengthening its health security, through collaborative efforts and strategic planning, for a safer and more resilient future for Basotho.