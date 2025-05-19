A high-level delegation from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China visited Zambia from 14 to 17 May, headed by Mr. Erkin Tuniyaz, Governor of the People’s Government of the Autonomous Region. On 15 May, the delegation paid a courtesy call on H.E. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, at the State House.

Mr. Erkin Tuniyaz conveyed the warm greetings from Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Xinjiang Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China, to President Hichilema and spoke highly of the bilateral friendship. He stressed that this visit was aimed at implementing the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit and the consensus reached by the two Heads of State and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors, including agriculture, energy, mining, tourism, and transport and logistics.

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude for the cordial hospitality of the Autonomous Region during his visit last September and conveyed his warm greetings to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping. He further commended China's decision to open up its market, viewing it as a significant opportunity for African countries, including Zambia, to enhance their exports to China without any restrictions. He highlighted his appreciation for the Zambia-China relations and reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the one-China principle and bilateral cooperation amid shifting global geopolitical dynamics.

During the visit, the delegation also met with Hon. Frank Tayali, Minister of Transport and Logistics, and Hon. Makozo Chikote, Minister of Energy, signed the Letter of Intent on the Establishment of Friendly Relationship with Eastern Province of Zambia, held Zambia-China (Xinjiang) Business Cooperation and Exchange Conference and visited a number of Chinese companies operating in Zambia. H.E. Han Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, was present at these events.