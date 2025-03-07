Fatima Ibrahim (name changed) was just a child when her world was torn apart. At age 10, she was abducted during a violent raid on her village in Bama, Borno State. What followed was a decade of unimaginable hardship and suffering.

Now 20 and a mother of one, Fatima is taking the first steps toward reclaiming her life.

A decade of darkness

Fatima’s years in captivity were marked by fear, violence, and profound isolation, enduring both psychological and physical trauma, leaving her scarred. Her eventual release brought relief but also new struggles. In addition to emotional distress, she suffered from a severe gynaecological condition, manifesting as a foul-smelling discharge and vaginal prolapse—complications that significantly impacted her quality of life. With medical care and psychosocial support provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other humanitarian health partners, Fatima is gradually finding hope and healing.

“I lost hope many times,” Fatima recalled. “I thought I would never see my family again or feel safe,” she shared with a trembling voice when speaking to the WHO-supported Hard-to-Reach Mobile Health Team at the Malkohi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Adamawa State, where she had sought refuge.

Referral and the road to healing

Fatima required immediate, specialised medical attention. Recognising the severity of her condition, the WHO health team promptly referred her case to the WHO Gender-Based Violence (GBV) focal person in Yola, initiating a coordinated response among partners and organisations to secure her treatment and rehabilitation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) covered the costs of Fatima’s medical treatment. At the same time, the Neems Foundation provided critical assistance, including food and transportation, ensuring she could focus on her recovery without additional burdens. She underwent surgery to address her gynaecological complications and received continuous psychosocial support to aid her emotional recovery.

With funding from the European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), WHO has played a crucial role in delivering essential medical and psychological support to vulnerable populations affected by humanitarian crises. These collaborative efforts ensure that survivors of conflict and gender-based violence, like Fatima, receive comprehensive and tailored care.

By addressing physical and psychological health, WHO and its partners are building pathways for survivors to regain their dignity and access essential health services in challenging environments.

A lifeline of support

In Adamawa State, WHO—supported by the European Commission (ECHO)—has worked alongside the state government to train and deploy seven teams of hard-to-reach healthcare workers, comprising nurses, community health extension workers, and other essential cadres. These teams operate across 17 local government areas, delivering vital healthcare and psychosocial services to vulnerable communities.

Isaac Kadala, a health official in Adamawa State, commended WHO’s unwavering commitment to equitable healthcare access, emphasising the organisation’s leadership in GBV response and psychosocial training for frontline health workers.“WHO’s interventions, including joint supportive supervision across health facilities, have strengthened our capacity to provide much-needed services to affected populations,” he noted, reaffirming the state’s commitment to continued collaboration with WHO and its partners.

Sustaining humanitarian action

“WHO’s interventions, in this case, and many others, align with our Country Cooperation Strategy IV (CCSIV), which prioritises addressing the health needs of vulnerable populations amid humanitarian crises. By providing comprehensive care, we ensure that no one is left behind in accessing essential health services,” said Dr Kumshida Yakubu Balami, WHO’s Acting Emergency Manager for Northeast Nigeria’s Humanitarian Health Emergency Response.

Dr Balami emphasised that Fatima’s story serves as a critical reminder of the need for sustained investments in survivor-centred healthcare and psychosocial support for victims of gender-based violence.

In 2024 alone, WHO’s interventions reached over 161 405 vulnerable individuals in Adamawa State, particularly those residing in IDP camps and remote areas, providing essential medical and psychosocial support.

Fatima’s journey illustrates the profound impact of humanitarian health interventions on conflict-affected populations. However, her story also underscores an urgent call for continued global and local commitments to supporting survivors of gender-based violence and investing in comprehensive, accessible healthcare services for the most vulnerable.