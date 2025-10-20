As today’s young people navigate a range of ongoing global pressures, new research (https://apo-opa.co/4qkQBDz) from the University of Northampton’s Institute for Social Innovation and Impact (ISII) has revealed the powerful role of initiatives such as the Canon Young People Programme (CYPP) in improving youth confidence, resilience and a sense of purpose.

As Canon EMEA celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Canon Young People Programme, which uses photography as a tool for self-expression, storytelling and social change, the research confirms CYPP’s significant and lasting impact on young people, communities, and partner organisations worldwide.

“At a time when many young people across the world are grappling with a multitude of different pressures, this research is proof that creative empowerment can be a lifeline,” said Adam Pensotti, Head of the Canon EMEA Young People Programme. “In partnership with Northampton University, we’ve explored and uncovered just how impactful and far-reaching initiatives such as CYPP can be.

For 10 years, the programme has shown that when you give young people the tools, skills, and trust to tell their own stories, they can change their lives and their communities for the better. This helps to strengthen communities, influence change and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

Since its launch in 2015, CYPP has engaged over 10,000 young people across EMEA, partnering with more than 40 charities and community organisations in over 36 participant countries.

Youth Voices at the Heart

Participants describe CYPP as life-changing:

“When I first joined the Canon Young People Programme through Wild Shots Outreach, I had never held a camera and knew almost nothing about conservation” said Rifumo Mathebula, CYPP alumnus and Programme Director at Wild Shots Outreach. “I discovered I had a passion for storytelling and felt a responsibility to protect the natural world around me. Today, I’m teaching the next generation of young people living alongside Kruger National Park, giving them the same opportunities I received through CYPP. The programme gave me a voice, a purpose and the belief that we can all be changemakers in our communities.”

Through visual storytelling and skills training, CYPP empowers young people to address local social and environmental challenges, develop leadership capacity and explore new career paths. Over the last 10 years, alumni are emerging as community champions, entrepreneurs, and agents of change. The independent ISII evaluation confirms that:

Longer participation leads to greater impact: the more time young people spend in CYPP, the more their confidence, motivation, and adaptability grow.

the more time young people spend in CYPP, the more their confidence, motivation, and adaptability grow. Empowerment through photography : participants gain a voice in their communities, using visual storytelling to highlight social and environmental issues.

: participants gain a voice in their communities, using visual storytelling to highlight social and environmental issues. Improved employability : photography and critical thinking skills open doors to new career paths, from creative industries to tourism and conservation.

: photography and critical thinking skills open doors to new career paths, from creative industries to tourism and conservation. Ripple effects in communities : youth-led exhibitions and projects inspire dialogue, strengthen community bonds, and address local challenges.

: youth-led exhibitions and projects inspire dialogue, strengthen community bonds, and address local challenges. Best practice partnerships: CYPP’s collaboration model between corporations, NGOs, and academia is cited as a benchmark for effective social impact initiatives.

“In a global climate where youth confidence and wellbeing are a priority, CYPP stands out as a proven model for positive empowerment,” said UON Vice Chancellor and CEO, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday. “Over the last 10 years, the programme has delivered measurable and lasting change for its participants and their communities.

What’s most exciting is that this research suggests that this model for measuring creative empowerment can be measurable and scalable. This kind of impact measurement is something that many social impact initiatives struggle to demonstrate, which can limit their growth and opportunities. We believe that this can serve as a blueprint for how corporate, non-profit, and academic partnerships can deliver real, lasting social change. Effectively bringing more opportunities to a wider group of young individuals.”

Looking Ahead

As CYPP enters its second decade, Canon is exploring:

Longer-term interventions to deepen impact

to deepen impact Country-specific adaptations to address local challenges

to address local challenges Expanded NGO training streams to scale best practice globally

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/43tUo7D) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com

About the Research:

The research (https://apo-opa.co/4qkQBDz), led by Professor Claire Paterson-Young and Dr Michael Maher at the University of Northampton, used a mixed-methods approach to evaluate the social impact of the Canon Young People Programme. Qualitative data was collected through focus groups with in-country stakeholders, organisational leaders, and young people, representing 21 voices in total. Quantitative data was gathered through an online questionnaire that used both Likert scales and open-ended questions with responses from 94 participants across six geographical areas. The qualitative data was through a thematic analysis, whilst ANOVA statistical tests were applied to the quantitative data. Findings from both methods were triangulated across three thematic areas: the impact on young people, the impact on communities, and the impact on organisations.

About the Canon Young People Programme:

The Canon Young People Programme uses the power of creative storytelling to give young people the skills and platforms to drive positive change in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since 2015, CYPP has worked with over 40 NGOs and community organisations in 36 countries, engaging more than 10,000 young people.

About the Institute for Social Innovation and Impact:

Based at the University of Northampton, the ISII specialises in evaluating the social impact of organisations and programmes, helping them understand and maximise the value they create for individuals, communities, and society.