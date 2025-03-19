The European Union (EU) and International Trade Centre (ITC) launched a unique competition to empower Eswatini’s artisans by providing game-changing support to small businesses. This collaboration, with a Toyota 2.8 GD6 vehicle as the grand prize, aimed at driving innovation, market expansion, and new opportunities.

When Bafanabethu ‘Bethu’ Gina, Managing Director of Favourite Designs, entered the competition, he saw it as more than just an opportunity to win a vehicle worth close to €18,000 – it was a chance to accelerate his company’s expansion.

Favourite Designs, a fast-growing furniture and décor manufacturing enterprise in Eswatini, has been paving its way in the artisan industry. He uses traditional techniques like grass weaving to create baskets, lamp shades and other homewares with a modern sensibility.

‘This vehicle is more than just a mode of transport – it’s a game-changer for our business,’ says Bethu. ‘It will allow us to reach new customers, access rural suppliers more efficiently, and expand into the South African market. Our goal is to triple our market size by leveraging this opportunity to grow beyond Eswatini.’

Preserving culture with innovation

Founded in Matsapha, Eswatini, Favourite Designs combines modern design principles with traditional Swati craftsmanship. The company works closely with rural artisans, particularly women, sourcing raw materials and helping to preserve Swati cultural identity through handcrafted pieces. Bethu sees his role not only as a designer and entrepreneur but as someone who inspires fellow artisans to integrate design thinking into their craft, making their products more competitive in the global market.

‘I love how Emaswati artisans have preserved our culture through beautiful, handcrafted work, passing down traditions from generation to generation,’ he says. ‘I see Eswatini’s artisan and design industry growing substantially in the next five years. But we need to inspire artisans – both aspiring and practicing – to intentionally apply design principles from conceptualization to realization. This will enhance product quality and make Eswatini crafts globally competitive while preserving our cultural heritage.’

Plans to scale are in motion

Favourite Designs is a key participant in the EU, ITC, and House on Fire Artisanal Incubator Programme, which nurtures emerging businesses in the handcraft and artisanal food sectors. Through this initiative, Bethu’s company has:

Showcased work at major events like the MTN Bushfire Festival and Standard Bank Luju Food&Lifestyle Festival

Collaborated with international designers, including Finnish designer Mari Koppanen

Featured at prestigious international exhibitions, such as the Paris Design Show in 2024

The new Toyota 2.8 GD6 vehicle will expand these opportunities. It will help Favourite Designs connect with international buyers, attend trade shows, and access key regional markets like South Africa. He’d already been saving for a vehicle so that he can meet with his rural suppliers and make deliveries to customers. Now he can use those savings to invest in other parts of his business.

The EU seeks to foster space for enterprise creativity

The EU and ITC structured this competition not just as a giveaway but as an opportunity to reward resilience and innovation.

‘Rather than a simple donation, we designed a competition to reward an entrepreneur who has demonstrated resilience and innovation,’ said EU Ambassador to Eswatini, Karsten Mecklenburg. ‘Favourite Designs has shown exceptional growth potential, and we are confident this vehicle will be instrumental in their success.’

Bethu’s winning competition entry video creatively told the company’s story while addressing the competition’s objectives. He structured the submission like a design brief, integrating a script, storytelling elements, and real footage from his journey with ITC since 2023.

‘I wanted to demonstrate the progress we’ve made as a result of ITC’s intervention and how the vehicle would boost our operations and growth,’ he explains. ‘The first minute of the video is a skit showcasing how we would use the vehicle, followed by three minutes of our ITC-supported journey, and a final call-to-action statement. I shot and edited everything using just my mobile phone.’

Favourite Designs is a shining example of how local businesses can scale internationally with the right support, vision, and innovation.

With a new vehicle and growing recognition, Favourite Designs is well on its way to becoming an international success story.