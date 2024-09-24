Each year, the Season of Creation (http://apo-opa.co/3U3qFht) begins on 1st September, with the World Day of Prayer for Creation, and ends on 4th October, on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Since 2015, the Holy Father Pope Francis has invited us to participate in this special time, which is seen as an opportune time to renew our relationship with our Creator and all of His creation. As co-creators, we are invited to join other Christians around the world in prayer and action for our common home.

This year, the theme that inspires us is “To Hope and Act with Creation,” and the motto “The First Fruits of Hope” is inspired by Romans 8:19-25. We are encouraged to hope and act with creation, understanding that our faith calls us to be responsible stewards of the environment. Through prayer, reflection and concrete actions, we can strengthen a culture of respect, solidarity and sustainability in harmonious coexistence with Mother Earth.

We are aware that the challenges facing our common home, as outlined by Pope Francis in the Encyclical Laudato Si, demand from us a profound commitment to ecological conversion. At the same time, we recognize the influence and strength of the Church in Africa. For this reason, we deeply wish to count on your collaboration to bring the Season of Creation to life on our continent.

To facilitate this cooperation, we suggest a few concrete actions you could take to safeguard and care for God’s Creation, including:

Publishing an invitation from the Episcopal Conference introducing the 2024 Season of Creation, its theme and motto, and its resources, calling on the Church in your country to live it out. More information here (http://apo-opa.co/3TGcQ8t).

Recording a video and sharing it on the Episcopal Conference’s social networks and other Catholic media outlets.

Registering the events organized by the Episcopal Conference so they can be added to all the actions taking place worldwide during this period. More details here (http://apo-opa.co/3ZyLNQ0).

Using the prayer guide for the Season of Creation.

Promoting activities for the care of creation and prophetic advocacy (http://apo-opa.co/4ect3dK), such as endorsing the faith letter calling for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (http://apo-opa.co/4efUF1o).

We hope that these suggested actions contribute to your mission. We are grateful for your unreserved support and cooperation that is enabling the Laudato Si Movement and other organizations working for integral ecology to successfully fulfill their mission across our continent. This same gratitude extends to all the Episcopal Conferences that, in many ways, have collaborated with us within the local Churches.

We pray that all our efforts will help us become stronger pilgrims of Hope.

Rev. Fr. Jean Germain Rajoelison

Deputy Secretary General of SECAM

In-Charge of Justice, Peace and Development Commission of SECAM