By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org).

A few generations ago in America, grandparents often reminded children how fortunate they were by recalling stories of walking miles to school or doing homework by candlelight.

But for 27-year-old Emmanuel Malamba, who grew up in the rural district of Nkhotakota, Malawi, those aren’t nostalgic tales — they’re accounts of daily life. Malamba, now a graduate student in sustainable energy at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, shared his experiences in an interview with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) about energy poverty in his country.

For millions of Africans today, doing homework by candlelight like Malamba did remains a present-day reality. So is spending hours each day gathering firewood or charcoal to cook (a burden that falls disproportionately on women) and going without reliable power in hospitals and schools.

The result is stunted productivity, constrained industrial growth, and limited opportunities to escape poverty.

As noted in the African Energy Chamber’s newly released "State of African Energy: 2026 Outlook Report," the situation is particularly dire in Africa’s rural areas like Malamba's home community.

"The uneven distribution is largely due to better infrastructure investments in cities, where the concentration of population and economic activities makes it more viable for utility companies to provide services," the report explains. "In contrast, rural regions often face challenges such as lower population densities, higher costs of extending electricity networks, and lower incomes, which hinder the expansion of electrification efforts."

The situation is disheartening, to put it mildly — but not hopeless. I'm convinced that we can make major strides toward addressing rural Africa's energy poverty with two key approaches to delivering electricity. The first is distributed generation (DG) — small-scale power systems located close to where electricity is used, often relying on solar, wind, or hybrid mini-plants. The second is the use of microgrids, localized networks that generate, store, and distribute power to communities not connected to the main grid. Traditional grid extension is rarely feasible for rural communities, but DG systems and microgrids offer scalable, cost-effective, and increasingly low-carbon solutions that can deliver reliable power to schools, health centers, and households.

Africa's Dire Situation

Energy poverty is not unique to Africa. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 760 million people worldwide still lack access to electricity — and four out of five of them live in sub-Saharan Africa. While energy poverty is declining globally, it’s worsening across much of Africa. The situation is particularly acute in the western and eastern regions, where electrification rates stand at 59% and 54%, respectively, according to our 2026 Outlook Report.

The countries facing the most severe access gaps include Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Niger, and South Sudan, each with electrification rates below 30%.

How can this be happening in today’s high-tech world — and why is Africa struggling more than other developing regions? The chamber’s report cites several interconnected causes:

Limited infrastructure: Many African nations lack sufficient generation capacity, transmission lines, and distribution networks to reach their growing populations.

Financial constraints: Developing and maintaining the power infrastructure requires capital that many African governments simply do not have. Private investors could help bridge the gap, but perceived political and regulatory risks continue to deter investment.

Policy and regulatory barriers: Too often, inconsistent policies and bureaucratic delays drive away the very investors Africa needs. Transparent, predictable, and investor-friendly frameworks are still the exception, not the rule.

Geographic and demographic challenges: Vast distances, difficult terrain, and widely dispersed rural populations make electrification complex and expensive.

Even when progress is made, rapid population growth offsets much of the gain. Sub-Saharan Africa adds roughly 2.5 million people each month, creating an enormous challenge for any electrification initiative. If that pace continues over the next six years, another 180 million people will require access to electricity.

And time and time again, rural households are consistently left behind. Extending traditional power grids across vast, sparsely populated regions can cost up to twice as much per connection as in urban areas, according to the IEA. In many cases, the few customers served cannot generate enough demand to justify such investments, leaving entire villages dependent on firewood, kerosene, or diesel generators.

Best Ways Forward

Africa cannot afford to wait for traditional grid expansion to catch up. The need for power in rural communities is immediate — but so are the opportunities. Through DG systems and microgrids, entire villages are gaining access to electricity for the first time.

Let me be clear: These approaches are not the only answers to Africa’s energy poverty. As I’ve said many times, this is a complex challenge that demands multi-pronged strategies, including gas-to-power programs driven by Africa’s abundant, cleaner natural gas resources. But DG and microgrids hold extraordinary potential, especially in remote areas where extending traditional grids remains unrealistic.

Decentralized systems, such as solar home units and mini-grids, deliver energy precisely where it’s needed: directly to households, schools, and businesses that national utilities cannot reach efficiently. Off-grid solar systems already provide affordable, clean power to millions. In fact, they account for roughly one-quarter of all new electricity connections in sub-Saharan Africa since 2020. They are lighting classrooms, powering small shops, and supporting daily life in ways that once seemed impossible.

The potential only grows with microgrids. These localized networks can operate independently or in conjunction with national grids. They combine renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro, which are often supported by batteries to ensure round-the-clock reliability.

Expanding traditional power grids into sparsely populated areas is prohibitively expensive and inefficient. Transmission lines can cost between USD19,000 and USD22,000 per kilometer, with another USD9,000 per kilometer for distribution. In regions where homes are scattered and demand is limited, utilities must charge customers cost-reflective tariffs to recover costs — prices that most rural African households simply cannot pay.

Microgrids, by contrast, offer a faster, more affordable, and more sustainable path forward. They require lower capital investment, eliminate the need for long-distance transmission infrastructure, and can be deployed within months rather than years. With renewable technology costs dropping 25-30% since 2014, these systems are more affordable than ever before.

In Ghana, decentralized mini-grids have already proven to be the lowest-cost option for reaching remote communities. They are lighting homes, powering small enterprises, and enabling essential services. If scaled strategically, such localized systems could drive inclusive, bottom-up growth across rural Africa and finally deliver the progress that centralized grids have struggled to achieve.

Encouragingly, new financing models are emerging to accelerate these gains. Pay-as-you-go systems and blended public–private partnerships are helping developers expand microgrid deployment more rapidly and sustainably. In Nigeria, for example, a collaboration between MTN Nigeria and Lumos is bringing dependable, solar-powered electricity to households and small businesses that were once completely off the grid.

Capitalizing on the Opportunity

For DG systems and microgrids to reach their full potential, Africa must take deliberate steps to strengthen investment, innovation, and local capacity. The 2026 Outlook Report identifies multiple priorities that together form a practical roadmap for progress.

First, Africa must mobilize capital for scalable energy infrastructure. Deploying microgrids and DG systems requires substantial investment in solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and inverters. The continent needs to attract more private capital and development finance — and channel it toward bankable, results-driven projects that can expand access quickly and sustainably.

At the same time, we must expand creative financing models that make energy access affordable. Pay-as-you-go solar, microfinance, and community-based systems are already transforming lives. In East Africa, M-KOPA Solar has reached more than a million homes through small daily mobile payments, while in Ghana and South Africa, community and municipal partnerships are proving that local ownership and private collaboration can accelerate progress.

These are only a few of the strategies highlighted in the Chamber’s report — all centered on one goal: making reliable, affordable energy available to every African household.

As the report points out, achieving universal electricity access by 2030 will require more than USD30 billion a year in investment — over eight times current levels. That figure may sound daunting, but it represents one of the greatest opportunities of our time for those ready to help Africa build a modern, reliable energy future.

Encouragingly, progress is already underway. One exciting example is the “Mission 300” initiative. Jointly launched by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank, it aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030. Between mid-2023 and early 2025, it has already reached 21 million people, with projects actively underway to reach 100 million more. This kind of collaboration — among governments, financiers, developers, and communities — is what will finally turn Africa’s energy deficit into a story of shared prosperity.

The path forward is clear. Africa must lead with balanced energy strategies that combine gas-to-power with pragmatic renewable energy solutions like DG systems and microgrids. But investors, governments, and development partners all have a role to play. With the right mix of policy reform, financing innovation, and political will, we can light up every home, every business, and every school on this continent.

"The State of African Energy: 2026 Outlook Report" is available for download. Visit https://apo-opa.co/48BLiJ1 to request your copy.