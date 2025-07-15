The 7th edition of the Strengthening Families Conference (SFC) (https://StrengthenFamily.org/) 2025 unfolded in Freetown as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and collaborators joined government leaders, faith communities, and civil society to champion women’s empowerment and child protection across Sierra Leone. The two-day conference officially opened on Thursday, June 26 at the Bintumani International Conference Centre under the theme ‘Building Stronger Communities through Women Empowerment and Child Protection’.

Delivering the keynote address on the first day, Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Madam Fatima Maada Bio, stated that the conference presented a unique platform to drive lasting change and consequently challenged stakeholders to turn dialogue into action. “Let me use this as a call to us all to not let this be just a conference. Let us use this platform to design policies that will make women change-makers in our society,” she urged.

She emphasized that promoting women’s empowerment should not be reduced to tokenism, as genuinely empowering women has tangible and far-reaching effects. “Women are agents of transformation. They build up the families, and our families are what build up our society,” the First Lady added.

Representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and Second Counselor in the Africa West Area Presidency, echoed this conviction, highlighting the role of women in the home and across various facets of society. “Women create harmonious and resilient communities. We need more women of virtue, purity, and empowerment, and this begins with the family,” he said.

Other dignitaries reinforced the shared mission. Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles, President of the Inter-Religious Council, described empowerment as a spiritual responsibility, and consequently, must be spearheaded by religious institutions. “Religious institutions must champion gender equality and child welfare,” he noted.

Traditional leader Sheku Amadu Tejan Fasuluku-Sonsiama III similarly said, “It is in our homes, towns, and villages that true transformation must begin. When women are given a seat at the table, nations prosper.”

Goodwill messages came from Ambassador Bob Sheriff of Liberia and Amir Musa Mewa of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, in a show of regional solidarity. The first day also featured an exhibition showcasing solutions in family welfare, women’s advancement, and child protection, along with a panel discussion led by Madam Isatu Jabbie Kabbah and Aminata Turay exploring policy and grassroots strategies.

Child protection at the heart of resilient communities

The second day of the conference turned the spotlight to child protection as the cornerstone of strong families.

Delivering the keynote, Elder Alfred Kyungu, President of the Africa West Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, underscored the benefits of dedicated care for the young. “Children are shaped by their experiences; hence, families must create a conducive environment that contributes not just to their physical well-being but to their emotional and spiritual health,” he added. He further stressed the power of love over fear in raising children.

Sheik Ibrahim Barrie, a respected religious and political leader, reiterated the role of women’s empowerment in Islamic teachings. “Empowering women is not just a moral obligation; it is a necessity for the progress of our communities,” he noted. Young gender activist Grace Ada Brown moved the audience with her personal testimony, adding that the strength of a nation depends on the strength of families. “When families are strong, communities thrive,” she said.

Speakers such as Tonya Waite of Protect Child Health Coalition–USA, Jennifer Hogge Ellsworth of Engage Now Africa, and Sharon and Greg Slater of Family Watch International offered practical strategies for safeguarding children’s well-being. Panelists Daniel F. H. Kettor, Blessing Kutubu, and Christiana Ogbemoye Oliko shared insights on regional collaboration and community-based support systems. “Protecting children starts with building trust between families and the institutions designed to help them,” Mr. Kettor said.

Safe house for gender-based violence victims

In a landmark announcement, Elder Kyungu, revealed plans to build a 54-bed safe house in partnership with the office of the First Lady. “This facility will not only provide shelter but also counseling sessions to help survivors regain their footing in society.” The closing ceremony concluded with awards recognizing the First Lady’s leadership, including honors from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Social Welfare Department, and the Government of Liberia.

ICU renovation and donation underscore commitment to health

Ahead of the conference, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints commissioned a comprehensive renovation of the Intensive Care Units at Connaught Hospital, the nation’s main healthcare facility. Elder Isaac Morrison described the project as faith in action. “This project represents our deep commitment to alleviating burdens and bringing hope to communities around the world.”

Acting Minister of Health, Professor Dr. Charles Senessie, highlighted the alignment between this initiative and national goals. “The collaboration between the Church and the government is vital for improving health outcomes in Sierra Leone,” he noted.

Hospital leaders called the upgrades for changing life. “This is not just an upgrade; it is a lifeline,” Dr. Ibrahim Kapuwa, Hospital Care Manager said. The donation included ICU beds, defibrillators, vital sign monitors, and other critical equipment, reinforcing the message that healthy families are the foundation of strong nations. As the 7th Strengthening Families Conference concluded, one message resonated clearly: Empowering women, protecting children, and investing in health are inseparable pillars of a thriving, resilient Sierra Leone.

Outlook and future conference

The conference is scheduled to next go to Monrovia, Liberia in June, 2026. All stakeholders are looking forward to Liberia hosting a successful event.

Additional Link: https://apo-opa.co/44RCsUA