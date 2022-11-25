From 28 November to 03 December 2022, United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) (http://www.UCLGA.org), through its African Local Government Academy (ALGA) and its Partners, are organizing the 6th edition of the African Forum of Territorial Managers and Training Institutes targeting Local Governments (FAMI 6_2022).

This meeting marks the contribution of UCLG Africa to the United Nations Decade of Action and will be held in Agadir, at the Training Center of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, Ibn Zohr University.

The FAMI 6_2022 is organized in partnership with the General Directorate of Territorial Collectivities (DGCT) of the Ministry of Interior of Morocco, the Souss-Massa Region, the Prefectural Council of Agadir-Ida Outanane, the Communal Council of Agadir, the Provincial Council of Tiznit as well as the University IBN ZOHR, with the support of the different National Associations of Local Authorities of Morocco (ARM, AMPCPP, AMPCC), and the UCLG Africa Partners Network.

Scheduled one week after the closure of the work and negotiations of the COP 27, the theme chosen for this 6th edition is: "The challenge of training and capacity building of Local Elected Officials and Staff of African Local Governments in Climate Action".

This 6th edition will be an opportunity to present, discuss and provide answers to the various issues related to the challenges of training and capacity building of local elected officials and local government executives in Africa in terms of climate action.

While the impacts of climate change concern and challenge the entire planet, and while they may differ greatly from one region to another, everyone on this planet has a role to play in climate action (States, Governments, local authorities, the private sector, civil society, NGOs, donors, etc.). With regard to the African continent in particular, its vulnerability to climate change, aggravated by rampant urbanization, is due to a series of factors, including low adaptive capacity, high dependence on ecosystem goods for livelihoods and less developed agricultural production systems.

Adaptation is also essentially a territorial and local issue. Territorialization of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) is therefore essential to ensure that adaptation measures have an impact on the ground, benefiting populations and territories. In this regard, sub-national and local governments should be recognized as key actors in the design and implementation of climate change adaptation measures. They should also be the main beneficiaries of the financial resources allocated to adaptation action plans.

In this context, UCLG Africa has engaged with the Region of Souss-Massa and the Municipality of Agadir of Morocco in an ambitious pilot program of territorialization of nationally determined contributions in Morocco, funded through the Readiness programme of the Green Climate Fund, currently being implemented. The FAMI 6 will be an opportunity to highlight this good practice and share it with other African local authorities that will be mobilized to participate in the Forum.

The FAMI 6 will be marked by a series of activities aiming at:

- Learning and exchanging on the conclusions of the COP27 with a focus on the gains for African Local Governments;

- Situating the main actors and stakeholders involved in the process of training and capacity building in climate matters targeting African Local Governments;

- Exchanging on the main challenges and needs in this field;

- Raising awareness, training and empowering local governments on climate financing opportunities;

- Training trainers in climate action in partnership with the ADEME Agency;

- Highlighting good practices and successful experiences in climate action;

- Identifying key funding opportunities for training and capacity building, etc.

The following are expected to attend this meeting: representatives of Governments, Local Authorities, Local Elected Officials, International Organizations, Territorial Managers, Representatives of Training Institutions, as well as representatives of the Private Sector and the Civil Society.

The opening ceremony will be attended by senior officials representing the Forum's organizing institutions, including:

- Honorable Mrs. Fatimetou ABDEL MALICK, President of UCLG Africa, President of the Gender Standing Committee of UCLG, President of the Region of Nouakchott, Mauritania.

- Honorable Mr. Karim ACHENGLI, President of the Council of the Souss-Massa Region, Morocco.

- Honorable Mr. Abdelaziz BENDOU, President of the University Ibn Zohr, Morocco.

- Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of UCLG Africa.

The media is invited to cover the opening ceremony scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022 at 13:00 at the Grand Auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, Training Center, Agadir.

For more information, please contact:

Gaëlle Yomi

Tel: + 212 610 56 71 45

E-mail : gyomi@uclga.org

UCLG Africa website: www.UCLGA.org

UCLG Africa’s ALGA website: https://UCLGAfrica-ALGA.org

About UCLG Africa:

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) is the umbrella organization of local authorities in Africa whose founding congress took place in 2005 in the city of Tshwane, South Africa. UCLG Africa stems from the unification of three continental groupings of local governments following the official language inherited from the colonial period, namely: the African Union of Local Authorities (AULA), mainly English-speaking; the Union of African Cities (UVA), essentially French-speaking; and the Africa chapter of the União das Cidades e Capitais Lusófonas Africanas, Americanas e Asiáticas (UCCLA), mainly Portuguese-speaking. UCLG Africa currently brings together the 51 national associations of local governments operating in Africa as well as 2,000 cities and territories with more than 100,000 inhabitants. Through its members, UCLG Africa represents more than 350 million African citizens. Founding member of the world organization of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), UCLG Africa is its regional chapter for Africa. The general secretariat of the organization is established in Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, where UCLG Africa enjoys diplomatic status as an International Pan-African organization. UCLG Africa is also represented in the five regions of Africa through regional offices. based: in Cairo, Egypt, for the North Africa Region; in Accra, Ghana, for the West Africa Region; in Libreville, Gabon, for the Central Africa Region; in Nairobi, Kenya, for the Eastern Africa Region; and in Pretoria, South Africa, for the Southern Africa Region.