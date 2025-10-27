The 4th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2025) closed on 25 October with the launch of The Durban Promise. This outcome document synthesises conference recommendations to define Africa’s roadmap toward self-reliance, sustainability, and leadership in global health. The document will inform upcoming policy discussions, including the G20 meeting in South Africa, aimed at accelerating Africa’s progress on health equity, solidarity, and universal health coverage.

The Durban Promise includes seven continental commitments:

Mobilise Africa’s Wealth and Innovation for Health Sovereignty Strengthen Governance and Accountability Reinvest in PHC and Community Systems Foster Regional Solidarity and Market Efficiency Build Integrated, Climate-Resilient and Pandemic-Ready One Health Systems Reframe Health as a Strategic Investment Transform This Moment into Africa’s Leadership Era

“This moment enables South Africa to carry the voice of the continent into the G20 deliberations—championing fair global health financing, resilient systems, and recognition of Africa as a strategic contributor, not a passive recipient,” said Professor Olive Shisana, CPHIA 2025 Co-chair, in her remarks during the closing ceremony.

CPHIA 2025 brought together nearly 20,000 participants from over 72 countries — both online and in Durban —from across governments, academia, and civil society. Held under the theme “Moving Toward Self-Reliance to Achieve Universal Health Coverage and Health Security,” the conference was hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and co-organised with the Government of South Africa and AfricaBio’s BIO Africa Convention.

CPHIA 2025 featured three high-level plenary sessions, 20 abstract-driven sessions, eight special sessions and 48 side events from partners, the Africa CDC and AfricaBio. There were also 235 virtual posters and 90 in-person abstract presentations, along with 24 exhibition booths demonstrating cutting-edge technologies, solutions, and services.

“In all the conversations that came through, we got to hear that Africa is ready to meet the moment. Africa’s season, and Africa’s moment to lead, is now,” said Thabani Maphosa, Chief Country Delivery Officer at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

CPHIA 2025’s closing ceremony also featured three awards:

Best Young Investigator for bringing fresh thinking, ingenuity, and passion to transform health and science was given to two individuals who presented their research at the conference: Dr. Noluxabiso Mangwana, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa Ms. Diana Imoli, Kenya Medical Research Institute

Best Oral Abstract for the most compelling presentation:

Eric Angula, Casual Foundry

Prof Olive Shisana, co-chair of the CPHIA 2025 Scientific Programme Committee and President of Evidence Based Solutions

Distinguished Scientist for an individual who has made remarkable contributions to research and public health:

In reflecting on the conference outcomes and the awards presented at the closing ceremony, H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya said: ‘‘Together, we decided to affirm our collective ambition to accelerate Africa’s journey towards sovereignty. It has been inspiring to hear directly from all of you, and especially from young people, about the exceptional work being done to support public health and to ensure strong health systems across Africa.’

Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, Chair of Bio Africa Convention, commented on what the conference accomplished this year, and the role of future CPHIA convenings. “What we saw over the last three days was groundbreaking research tackling very critical health issues. We engaged in some exciting and engaging panel discussions and had some dynamic exhibitions showcasing Africa’s ingenuity. This conference has demonstrated the power of collaboration.”

In closing the ceremony, H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya announced that the fifth edition of CPHIA would take place in November 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.