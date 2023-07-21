The board of the Asmara branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held its 4th congress yesterday, 20 July.
At the congress, Ms. Alem Belai, head of the union branch, presented an activity report in terms of strengths and challenges.
According to the report presented by Ms. Selome Gebreselasie, head of Political and Organizational Affairs of the union branch, the union branch has exerted strong effort in strengthening the organizational capacity of the union to the lowest level, as well as in charting out development programs and encouraging members of the Defense Forces.
Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, called for reinforced efforts in strengthening organizational capacity, organizing vocational training programs, and developing the economic capacity of the union.