The 3rd Awareness Enhancing Workshop on the Importance of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Blue Economy in Africa’s Socio-Economic Development, is being held from 07–09 April 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing together key stakeholders from AU Member States, Regional Economic Communities, development partners, and civil society, and AWFISHNET South Africa Chapter to strengthen regional dialogue and action around Africa’s aquatic wealth. Organized by AU-IBAR and AUDA-NEPAD, the workshop is focusing on the transformative potential of fisheries, aquaculture, and the blue economy in driving sustainable development, improving livelihoods, and contributing to food security and wealth creation on the continent.

In remarks delivered by Mrs. Hellen Guebama on behalf of Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, the urgent need for increased public investment in the sector was highlighted, noting that limited funding has continued to hinder its full potential. She emphasized the importance of leveraging continental frameworks such as the Africa Blue Economy Strategy, and aligning efforts with the Malabo Declaration and Agenda 2063. Participants were called upon to champion the value of fisheries and aquaculture in their respective countries to drive visibility, awareness, and policy support. She also acknowledged the strong partnerships with development actors, including the European Union, whose support to Fisheries Governance Projects has been instrumental in uniting stakeholders towards sustainable and inclusive management of Africa’s blue resources.

The workshop will feature technical presentations, knowledge exchange sessions, and group work focused on policy, governance, partnerships, and awareness strategies. Key expected outcomes are the development of draft national blue economy strategies, action plans, and coordination mechanisms, setting a solid foundation for scaling investments and impact across the continent.