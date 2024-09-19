Serving as the premier African energy project showcase outside of the continent, the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris serves as a crucial platform for global investors. Last year’s forum provided opportunities for in-depth engagement through two days of discussions with industry leaders and policymakers, with attendees accessing technical presentations, business-to-business matchmaking services, networking receptions and dedicated country and regional spotlights. Ahead of the event’s 2025 edition taking place next May, investors and companies are invited to engage with the benefits of attendance.

Understanding Africa’s Energy Priorities

IAE 2024 attendees gained exclusive access to insights from African policymakers and government officials, who outlined their strategic initiatives for energy sector growth, as well as latest regulatory reforms, investment opportunities and policy shifts. By hearing directly from the continent’s leading decision-makers, attendees were better positioned to align their business strategies with national and regional energy goals and identify available investment opportunities. Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua announced the Republic of Congo’s upcoming formation of a new gas code and national gas company, while Gabon’s Minister of Petroleum Marcel Abéké addressed the country’s progress in expanding its low-carbon energy supply and establishing an incentive tax framework for the development of gas projects.

Accessing OPEC Market Insights

Through a high-level OPEC presentation and a keynote address by OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais, last year’s attendees accessed exclusive information on key growth drivers of oil supply and demand through 2045, forecasting Africa’s oil demand to double to 8.2 million barrels per day (bpd) and refining capacity to expand by 3.2 million bpd. With positive economic growth anticipated into 2025, the presentation shed insight into the role of inflation and various economic, social and geopolitical factors on crude oil markets. Secretary General Al-Ghais affirmed OPEC’s commitment to driving Africa’s oil industry forward and the role of African markets and South-South cooperation in driving global economic activity.

Exploring Regional Energy Powerhouses

At last year’s IAE Forum, attendees benefited from dedicated regional spotlights that provided a deep dive into the unique energy landscapes, investment climates and project opportunities shaping Africa’s energy hotspots. This regional focus allowed investors to identify targeted opportunities and forge strategic partnerships, aligning their investments with regional energy development goals. A West African spotlight previewed first oil production from Senegal’s Sangomar Field Development, upcoming drilling campaigns in Equatorial Guinea and a 27-block bid round in Guinea-Conakry. North Africa’s spotlight explored the region’s approach to the energy transition, with Egypt announcing plans to merge its petroleum and renewable energy ministries, Libya rolling out 45 greenfield and brownfield projects in the pipeline, and Morocco driving transitional gas, power and green hydrogen projects. A southern Africa spotlight highlighted deepwater discoveries in Namibia’s Orange Basin, unpacked South Africa’s plans to boost nuclear and natural gas capacity, and provided updates on Mozambique’s two LNG megaprojects underway.

IAE 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/3Bbl8yA) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.