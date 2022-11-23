The second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) between India and Uganda was held on 22 November 2022 in New Delhi. Shri Puneet R Kundal, Joint Secretary (E&SA), Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation while Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda led the Ugandan delegation.

Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including political, economic, defence, trade&investment, development partnership, scholarship programmes and capacity building, cultural relations and people to people contacts. Discussions were also held on furthering bilateral co-operation in specific sectors such as forensic sciences, health, renewable energy, agro processing and Medium and Small enterprises. Both side also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues including co-operation in UN, International Solar Alliance (ISA), East Africa Community (EAC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The Indian side reiterated their invitation for Uganda to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Both sides expressed happiness on the bilateral trade, which touched US$ 840 billion for 2021-22 and discussed ways and means to further increase this trade.

The Indian side congratulated Uganda for their forthcoming Chairship of the Non Alignment Movement (NAM) starting in 2023. Discussions were also held on the fourth edition of India-Africa Forum Summit proposed to be held in 2023.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at a mutually convenient date in Kampala.