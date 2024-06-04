East African Community


EAC Heads of State are set to convene virtually for the 23rd Extra-Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State, on Friday, 7th June, 2024.

The Extra-Ordinary Summit, which will be chaired by H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of the Republic of South Sudan, is expected to consider the following matters:

  1. Consideration of the proposed appointment of a new Secretary General; and
  2. Consideration of the proposed appointment of a Judge to the First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice from the Republic of Kenya.

The Heads of State are also set to consider the report of the consultative meetings by the Chairperson of the Summit on Partner States' relations.  

