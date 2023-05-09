National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


Ahead of the impending 2023 flood disaster as predicted by NIMET , the North Central zonal office held a media sensitization/advocacy today 8th May 2023, with the Voice of America (VOA).

Briefing the media outfit in the North Central zonal office in Jos, the Zonal Coordinator, Mr Eugene Nyelong said the media is an indispensable stakeholder in flood sensitization and disaster risk information and management. The Coordinator added that NEMA has embarked on several sensitization campaigns/programmes including jingles in both radio and television to mitigate the impact of the flooding if it comes. He urged all communities living in flood prone areas to clear their drainages , avoid building on water ways or relocate to safer grounds when the need arises.

