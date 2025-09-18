Africa’s largest energy event – African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies – will make its return from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, offering a strategic platform for companies to invest, partner and drive African energy projects forward. With just two weeks to go, the event is preparing to welcome international and regional stakeholders for its most ambitious edition yet, with over 7,000 delegates making their way to Cape Town for a week of dialogue and deals.

AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 returns at a critical time for the African energy sector. Driven by urbanization and accelerated economic growth, African energy demand is projected to increased significantly in the coming years. In response, countries are undertaking ambitious reforms with a view to secure fresh capital and create reliable energy systems across the continent. Global investors and project developers have begun to scale-up their spending, with oil and gas capital expenditure alone set to reach $54 billion in 2030. Investments in renewable energy and infrastructure are also increasing. However, with Africa requiring up to $240 billion in annual energy investments to meet its energy and climate goals, a lot more needs to be done from an investment side.

Stepping into this picture, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 emerges as a premier platform to sign deals, advance investments and drive Africa’s energy goals. Offering an expanded program encompassing five primary tracks as well as technical stages, the event covers the entire energy sector and its value chain. The AEW Townhall convenes African heads of state, ministers and CEOs to set the agenda for the continent’s energy future; the Upstream E&P Stage offers a dynamic platform for exploration, production and licensing; while the Energy Finance Stage connects projects with capital, uniting banks, private equity and institutional investors with operators and developers. Additionally, the Energy Transition Stage will showcase how gas, renewable energy and hydrogen complement oil production to deliver sustainable growth, while the Powering Africa Stage will address the urgent need to expand electricity access for over 600 million Africans.

These programs will encompass a diverse offering, from panel discussions to roundtables to country spotlights and on-stage interviews. Discussions will be led by industry leaders and government, including the Presidents of Algeria, Central Africa Republic, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, while ministerial delegations from over 30 countries are participating. Global partners such as the European Union, the US, the UAE, China, Australia, Brazil, Russia, Canada, the UK and many more have joined, underscoring the role the event plays as a global meeting forum.

The program will feature keynote addresses, ministerial panels, investor forums and technical sessions, with executives from bp, TotalEnergies, Eni, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Woodside Energy, Kosmos Energy and a growing cohort of African independents. Alongside industry leaders, financiers, investment funds and DFIs will explore innovative capital solutions to accelerate project delivery. Beyond the boardroom, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will also host the African Energy Awards&Gala Dinner, the Just Energy Transition Concert and a full suite of networking events, investor briefings and one-on-one meetings. These functions are designed to transform conversations into concrete projects and deals.

“AEW: Invest in African Energies has established itself as the official meeting place for the African – and global – energy sector. By uniting policymakers, investors and operators under one roof, the event will drive measurable outcomes – new projects, fresh partnerships and landmark deals that will reshape Africa’s energy map. AEW: Invest in African Energies has transformed itself from a conference into a movement,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

