The first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on February 10, 2025, in Malabo, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Co-Chaired by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central and West Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Mr. Matias Nguema Mba Medja, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

2. During the FOC, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Equatorial Guinea relations encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, investment, mining, agriculture, health&pharmaceuticals, education, capacity building, defence and maritime security, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Both sides agreed to further deepen bilateral ties in key areas of relevance and to enhance cooperation in the multilateral fora. The Co-Chairs also held in-depth discussions and exchanged perspectives on key issues of regional and global importance. Secretary General Mr. Matias Nguema Mba Medja expressed deep appreciation for India’s efforts in making the African Union a permanent member of the G20 and recognized that membership of the G20 for the Africa Union will reinforce the Global South's standing at the forum.

3. During the visit, Shri Mude also called on H.E. Mr. Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba, Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Health Infrastructures; H. E. Mr. Marcos Mba Ondo, Minister Delegate of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora; H.E Mr. Pedro Abeso Obiang Eyang, Vice Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; Mr. Jose Eko Owono Esono, Secretary of State of Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and Artificial Intelligence Systems of Equatorial Guinea.

4. India gifted anti-retroviral drugs and diagnostic kits for management of HIV/ weighing around 10,000 kgs to Equatorial Guinea and these medicines were handed over in a ceremony by Additional Secretary Shri Mude to Minister of Health H. E. Mr. Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba.

5. India and Equatorial Guinea share warm and friendly relations. There have been regular visits from both sides. Former Hon’ble Rastrapatiji paid the first ever State visit to Equatorial Guinea in 2018. Subsequently, India opened its Resident Mission in Malabo in 2019 which has further provided impetus to our existing relations. The bilateral trade has registered US$ 347.10 million during 2023-24, though bilateral trade reached to record high of US$ 983.80 million in 2019-20. Significant portion of the bilateral trade is India’s import of oil and gas from Equatorial Guinea. There exists significant potential to diversify trade and investment in other sectors particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, mining and pharmaceuticals.

6. Equatorial Guinea has also been an active participant in the Voice of Global South Summits hosted by India, and also other multilateral summits held from time to time. Equatorial Guinea is a member of the International Solar Alliance.

7. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.