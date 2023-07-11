The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), in support of local communities, is building capacities across South Sudan through specialized training aimed to offer people the the chance to secure sustainable livelihoods.

Recently, some 150 residents and returnees in Melut, Upper Nile state, graduated from a vocational training in bakery, tailoring and financial management skills.

The two-month initiative was actioned by the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Protection, Transition and Rehabilitation section, in collaboration with local implementing partner, Save A Life International.

“This exercise aims to strengthen capabilities among returnees and host communities through vital skill-building that enables them to be financially stables,” explained James Mwangi, Executive Director, Save a Life.

Ensuring individuals have economic stability is key for sustainable peace.

“Youth are suffering from unemployment, but thanks to this training I participated in, I have learned how to make bread and am confident of being able to start a small business to support myself and my family,” said 20-year-old Nyibol Monychol, a participant.

Another trainee, 25-year-old participant, Akuoch Odhok, says she believes that this initiative gave her the chance to achieve her dreams.

“I trained in tailoring and am now planning to open my own little shop where I can put the knowledge I have gained within the last two months to good use,” she emphasized.

For his part, Alfred Orono Orono, Head of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Malakal, stated that such community-focused activities create conditions for long-term peace by boosting resilience among South Sudanese citizens.

“As UNMISS, we are your partners for peace. And peace begins with each of you. I am confident that, with the skills participants have acquired through this two-month training, they will improve their own lives and trickle down their expertise to others. When people have opportunities to reach their full potential, conflict automatically reduces and true peace begins to take root,” he averred.