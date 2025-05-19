In a powerful speech at Consensus 2025, crypto's most influential event, Buchi Okoro, CEO and Co-founder of Quidax (www.Quidax.io), delivered a message for global collaboration to unlock Africa's potential. Sharing his personal journey and highlighting the transformative power of crypto on the continent, Okoro called on the global community to join Quidax in building the future of Africa.

Okoro began by recounting his own challenging entry into the crypto space in 2016, where he fell victim trying to buy Bitcoin (http://apo-opa.co/4jUwN6m). "It wasn’t a lot but it was all I had," he said. "So my question becomes how do we make sure that my story is not the story of every African trying to get into crypto? How do we make sure that what is possibly the largest innovation in finance in 100 years doesn't leave 1.5 billion people behind?"

He stated that in the West crypto is often viewed through the lens of accumulation, speculation, or novel applications, in Africa, "Crypto is Hope." Okoro painted a vivid picture of a continent with an average inflation rate of 19%, inefficient and costly remittance processes despite over $150 billion in annual flows, plus a young population eager for opportunities.

"In Africa crypto is not hype, It is hope, crypto is an opportunity, crypto is freedom," Okoro declared. "I personally believe that crypto in Africa is one of the greatest expressions of Satoshi's vision for Bitcoin. I believe Africa is an opportunity."

His invitation at Consensus 2025 was simple: "Join us to build the future of Africa, not the future of crypto in Africa but the future of Africa." He suggested several ways to get involved, including partnering with Quidax, investing in African opportunities, or learning about the continent to contribute value and create opportunities.

"As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child," Okoro concluded. "I believe it will take a village to connect Africa to the rest of the world and that process can start with everyone of us here and together we can build Africa’s future."

About Quidax:

Quidax is an African-founded cryptocurrency exchange (http://apo-opa.co/3SKsKxq) that makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell, store and transfer cryptocurrencies. Quidax additionally enables OTC trading (https://apo-opa.co/44PWwIF) and gives fintechs the tools to offer cryptocurrency services to customers through a dedicated crypto API.

Quidax was officially launched in 2018 and has customers in over 70 countries.