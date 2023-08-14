VC4A (https://www.VC4A.com), the leading startup platform in emerging markets, is proud to announce the 12 African startups that have been selected to participate in the 2023 VC4A Venture Showcase Africa. This annual flagship program brings together the best and brightest startups from across the continent, giving them the opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors and industry experts with the objective of raising their Seed or Series A fuding rounds.

The 12 startups selected for the 2023 Venture Showcase Africa are:

Three ventures from Egypt, which are Rology (https://apo-opa.info/455sUUU), an AI-assisted tele-radiology platform that helps deliver accurate radiology reports on time; FreshSource (https://apo-opa.info/451X5fw), a B2B agri-supply chain platform that uses data and technology to connect producers to businesses, guarantee fair prices, and minimize food loss; and Pharmacy Marts (https://apo-opa.info/47H09zA), a B2B marketplace for pharmacies that provides a one-stop shop for products, financing, and logistics.

Four startups from Nigeria namely; Vendy (https://apo-opa.info/3YvNpaP), which helps businesses accept payments from customers without internet access; Treepz (https://apo-opa.info/3OCiBQS), a car-sharing platform for Africa that aims to reduce CO2 emissions; Winich Farms (https://apo-opa.info/3qCT7ee), an application that connects food producers to informal food processors and retailers in Africa; and OmniRetail (https://apo-opa.info/3OAwu21), a B2B e-commerce platform offering supplier&retail software, to connect the informal retail ecosystem across Africa.

Three startups from Kenya; Duhqa (https://apo-opa.info/3OBqdDi), a digital supply chain platform that uses AI and automation to help SMEs and manufacturers grow their businesses; MPost (https://apo-opa.info/3KDJtPu) which is a digital platform that turns mobile phone numbers into formal postal addresses, and SympliFi (https://apo-opa.info/3OTghFF), a blockchain-powered credit-as-a-service platform that provides affordable credit to MSMEs in Africa.

To close the top 12 list, one startup each from Uganda and Senegal; Emata (https://apo-opa.info/3OW2PC7) is a digital lending platform on a mission to provide loans to millions of farmers in East Africa and Maad (https://apo-opa.info/3KCIizP), is an e-commerce marketplace connecting manufacturers and retailers in Francophone Africa.

These high-growth ventures were chosen from a pool of hundreds of applicants, and represent a diverse range of industries and sectors in the Seed and Series A tracks. Each startup will receive mentorship, technical assistance and will have the opportunity to showcase their companies to an audience of investors and industry leaders in the VC4A Deal Room.

"We are thrilled to unveil these exceptional startups for our upcoming VC4A Venture Showcase Africa 2023 program. Each is a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurship. These visionary teams have demonstrated remarkable potential and we eagerly anticipate the transformative journey ahead as we accelerate their growth and shape the future together," said an excited Abu Cassim, Lead of the Acceleration Team at VC4A.

We thank our 2023 Africa sponsors, the African European Digital Innovation Bridge Network AEDIB|NET and Work in Progress! Alliance, for their commitment to strengthening Africa's startup ecosystem. Their support was essential to the success of this cohort selection process.

For more information about the final cohort of the 2023 VC4A Venture Showcase Africa, please visit VentureShowcase.VC4A.com.

About VC4A:

VC4A is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network, and expertise for the programs that contribute to the startup movement in emerging markets. Since 2008, the organization has designed, structured, and implemented successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of startups in Africa and Latin America, connecting entrepreneurs to resources, networks, and funding. Visit https://VC4A.com/ for more information.

About Work in Progress! Alliance:

The Work in Progress! Alliance, funded by the Dutch government, aims to enable young people from diverse backgrounds to generate sustainable living wages and create optimism about their future. As a member of the Alliance, VC4A works with partners on the acceleration of start-ups and the offering of business development services (BDS) to impact-driven small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) so they can employ more young people.

About AEDIB|NET:

The African European Digital Innovation Bridge (AEDIB|NET) is an EU/Horizon2020 project that aims to strengthen a common African European digital innovation ecosystem by supporting local digital innovation and startup Ecosystems in Africa, thereby facilitating the collaboration between European and African innovation hubs. The project has a specific focus on Climate Smart Agriculture, Smart Cities, Digital Trade and Cleantech.