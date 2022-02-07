Blockchain gaming represents one of the fastest-growing segments of the nearly $200 billion global gaming industry

AD Gaming and ATTARIUS Network to help game developers tokenise in-game assets, allowing gamers to generate revenue through trading in-game NFTs

AD Gaming to offer bespoke solutions for blockchain game developers

Abu Dhabi:– AD Gaming, the initiative driving Abu Dhabi’s fast-growing gaming industry, has signed a partnership agreement with ATTARIUS Network, a local crypto and blockchain company, to bring blockchain solutions to the emirate’s game developers – the first in the region. With a focus on developing blockchain gaming, ATTARIUS Network to build an all-in-one NFT ecosystem for the gaming industry and digital artists.

Amalgamating Abu Dhabi’s gaming sector under one initiative, AD Gaming ensures that the emirate is at the forefront of the global gaming industry, providing gaming firms in Abu Dhabi with the tools they need to thrive. Through the partnership with ATTARIUS Network, AD Gaming will be able to bring ATTARIUS’ expertise in the blockchain and crypto fields to strengthen the soft and hard infrastructure of Abu Dhabi’s gaming sector.

The agreement will add value for both gaming businesses and gamers across the entire world by integrating blockchain platforms, digital assets, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into the gaming industry. Through the agreement, ATTARIUS will help game developers in Abu Dhabi build their games on the blockchain, create game tokens and NFTs, provide a launchpad for game developers to launch their game projects, and subsequently manage the blockchain ecosystems. For gamers, blockchain-enabled games offer them ‘play-to-earn’ options, monetising their gameplay through the in-game exchange of NFTs or the completion of objectives in exchange for cryptocurrencies or tokenised in-game resources.

James Hartt, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Business Development at AD Gaming, said: “Play-to-earn gaming based on blockchain technology is a major trend within the industry and has seen a significant amount of funding across the globe. As a world-leading destination for gaming businesses of all sizes, we are proud to offer a comprehensive ecosystem that allows game developers and publishers to capitalise on both the traditional and innovative segments of the gaming sector. We look forward to working closely with ATTARIUS Network to connect gaming companies with cutting-edge blockchain technologies.”

Commenting on the agreement, Hussain Alomaeirah, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at ATTARIUS Network, said: “Together with AD Gaming, we will be providing our blockchain expertise to local talent and studios, supporting the success of their projects through the integration of blockchain technologies, smart contracts, NFT’s and cryptocurrency. By educating gaming businesses on the benefits of incorporating blockchain and NFTs to their titles, we will help to guide the next phase of growth in this exciting sector.”

To facilitate this burgeoning segment of the gaming sector, AD Gaming will be offering bespoke solutions to gaming companies looking to utilise blockchain technology in their games.

AD Gaming is a collaborative initiative that brings Abu Dhabi’s gaming sector under one roof, allowing for a concerted effort in growing the economically significant sector. The initiative is currently supported by twofour54, Unity Technologies, Flash Entertainment, UAE Pro League, Emirates Esports Association, the Media Zone Authority, and ATTARIUS Network.

About ATTARIUS Network

ATTARIUS Network – an ecosystem of easy-to-go decentralized solutions for game developers and gamers - new revolution in play-to-earn and NFT. We present a game developer toolkit for them to tokenise game assets: native blockchain, a single payment system, the DeFi ecosystem and NFT. These are new economic features for gamers and supporters to make money.

About AD Gaming

Abu Dhabi Gaming is a collaborative initiative that aggregates the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to drive and build a self-sustaining gaming and e-sports ecosystem.

Its role is to facilitate, empower and create an industry that is essential for the future of Abu Dhabi’s media and entertainment industry.

Fostering an environment of growth and knowledge, AD Gaming will provide a support system for the next generation of game developers and players, consumers and businesses alike.

Abu Dhabi Gaming is powered by the collaboration of multiple Abu Dhabi based governmental and commercial organizations, as well as content creators and gamers, with the collective focus to build this creative sector.

