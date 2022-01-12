Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has launched the SEHA Visa Screening App to simplify the process of booking an appointment at SEHA’s Disease Prevention & Screening Centers for residents. Currently available for individual booking only, the application will be expanded to include businesses at a later stage.

With 12 Disease Prevention & Screening Centers located across the emirate, SEHA is streamlining the booking process and reducing waiting times by launching the smartphone-based appointment service. The SEHA Visa Screening App is available on iOS and Android phones through the App Store and Google Play.

Residents in Abu Dhabi are required to visit Disease Prevention & Screening Centers to undergo the medical check-up prior to getting or renewing their visa. Previously, clients visited the centers on a walk-in basis, but with the new app residents now have the option to select an allotted time to suit them, ensuring a seamless process.

SEHA’s Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – which are accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) - provide the full range of medical services for the visa process, including fast track and premium options at selected locations. They also serve as specialized units offering communicable disease screening and prevention services across Abu Dhabi.

Dr Omar Al Hashmi, Chief Clinical Affairs Officer at Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said: “In alignment with SEHA’s patient-centric approach to delivering the best healthcare, we remain committed to providing world-class services to the public. Through the new SEHA Visa Screening app, we ensure a seamless and convenient process when visiting our Disease Prevention & Screening Centers, limiting the need for queuing. Our clients continue to be at the center of everything we do and we continue to focus on our mission to provide convenient, safe and accessible visa services throughout Abu Dhabi.”

SEHA currently runs 12 Disease Prevention & Screening Centers located in Abu Dhabi City, Mussafah, Al Shahama, Baniyas and Etihad Visa Screening Center in addition to Sweihan, Madinat Zayed, Delma, Sila, Ghayathi and Al Marfa in Al Ain.

For more information about visa screenings and requirements, please visit dpsc.seha.ae. It is important to note that all those entering screening centers must present a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours or a green pass on the Al Hosn app.

